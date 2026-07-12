Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US struck Iran for vessel attack, escalating regional tensions.

Iran closed Strait of Hormuz, warning against further aggression.

Diplomatic efforts continued to de-escalate regional crisis.

The United States on Saturday launched a third round of military strikes against Iran, accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of attacking a commercial cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the region.

The strikes followed allegations by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that the IRGC targeted the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the strategic waterway.

According to CENTCOM, the attack left one civilian crew member missing, while the vessel suffered significant engine room damage and an onboard fire, rendering it unable to continue its voyage.

"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

The US military said Iran had been given an opportunity to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding reached between the two countries after previous attacks on commercial shipping but had failed to do so.

"In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief," the statement added.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth backed the military action, writing on X: "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

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Iran Announces Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz

The latest strikes came hours after the IRGC announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed "until further notice," citing what it described as the United States' continued interference in West Asia.

According to an IRGC statement carried by Iran's state-run Press TV, no vessel would be permitted to pass through the strategic waterway until further orders.

The IRGC also warned that any military action against Iran under the pretext of the closure would trigger a strong response.

"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development... as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement said.

Iran held the United States, Israel and regional countries hosting US military bases responsible for any consequences arising from the escalation.

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Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Despite the renewed hostilities, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis continued.

Qatari negotiators travelled to Iran in an attempt to reduce tensions and pave the way for the resumption of US-Iran talks.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat on Saturday.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, regional developments and mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of vessels under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while Oman reiterated its support for diplomatic efforts to ease the conflict.