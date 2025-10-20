Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New York, Oct 20 (PTI) Many prominent Indian-Americans on Monday extended greetings on Diwali, the festival of lights, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Republican politician and Ohio Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Happy Diwali—celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil,” Patel, who became the first Indian-American to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) earlier this year, wrote in a post on X.

Ramaswamy, who became the youngest presidential candidate in the Republican primaries in 2024, said in a social media post, “Happy Diwali! May the light prevail over darkness.” Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s leading mayoral candidate and filmmaker Mira Nair’s son, also took to X to extend Diwali greetings.

“Shubh Deepavali! Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Across our city, families are lighting diyas and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair. New York shines brighter tonight because of the people who bring their light and traditions home,” Mamdani wrote.

Separately, Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted Diwali celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion, continuing a cherished tradition that brings together the Indo-American community each year to mark the festival of lights.

The Sunday celebration was attended by the Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, prominent members of the Indo-American community, and elected officials.

Diwali celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion have become an annual tradition in Texas, showcasing the state’s inclusive spirit and the vibrant presence of the Indo-American community across various fields.

Governor Abbott has hosted Diwali celebrations since 2018, with the only exception being 2020, when the event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)