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English NewsNewsWorld'US Jobs Are For Americans': JD Vance Warns 'Foreign Fraudsters' As US Launches Major H-1B Visa Fraud Probe

'US Jobs Are For Americans': JD Vance Warns 'Foreign Fraudsters' As US Launches Major H-1B Visa Fraud Probe

JD Vance says the US has begun probing alleged H-1B visa fraud, warning companies and "foreign fraudsters" of stricter enforcement.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VP Vance announced H-1B visa misuse investigations began.
  • Labor Department initiated subpoenas to address program exploitation.
  • Administration aims to protect American jobs from visa fraud.

The Trump administration has intensified scrutiny of the H-1B visa programme, with Vice President JD Vance announcing that federal authorities have already begun investigations into alleged misuse of the system. The move signals a tougher approach to immigration enforcement, particularly in cases where the administration believes visa rules are being exploited.

Addressing personnel at the 128th Air Refuelling Wing base in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Vance said the Department of Labor had initiated subpoenas and investigations as part of a broader effort to identify alleged abuse linked to the H-1B programme. He said the administration's fraud task force was focused on safeguarding taxpayer interests while preventing misuse of legal immigration channels.

Labour Department Begins Investigations

According to Vance, the H-1B visa programme has become one of the key areas under review as authorities examine whether employers or individuals are violating the programme's intended purpose.

He said the administration believes the visa category was originally created to help highly skilled professionals, including engineers, scientists and doctors, contribute to the US workforce. However, he argued that the programme has gradually moved away from that objective.

"Here's a simple principle, ladies and gentlemen: American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters, and the Department of Labour is fighting back against it," Vance added, as per reports.

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Administration Signals Tougher Enforcement

Vance maintained that the visa pathway was designed to admit professionals with exceptional expertise in fields such as technology, science and medicine. He alleged that some companies and overseas actors have instead used the programme to reduce labour costs, affecting employment opportunities and wages for American workers.

The Vice President indicated that the administration would take a strict approach against anyone found attempting to misuse the programme. He also confirmed that enforcement efforts were already underway, suggesting additional action could follow as investigations progress.

The administration's latest measures are part of a wider campaign aimed at strengthening oversight of immigration-related programmes while ensuring compliance with existing labour laws.

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Why The H-1B Visa Matters

The H-1B visa allows US employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialised roles that typically require at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification. Before hiring through the programme, employers are required to certify to the Department of Labor that employing foreign workers will not adversely affect the wages or working conditions of similarly employed American workers.

The renewed focus on the programme is expected to attract considerable attention in India, whose nationals account for the largest share of H-1B visa recipients. Indian professionals are heavily represented in sectors such as information technology, engineering, healthcare and finance, making any changes in enforcement or compliance particularly significant for both workers and employers.

While the administration has emphasised that the objective is to curb alleged abuse rather than eliminate the programme, the ongoing investigations could have implications for companies that rely on international talent as well as skilled professionals seeking employment opportunities in the United States.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action is the Trump administration taking regarding the H-1B visa program?

The administration has intensified scrutiny of the H-1B visa program. The Department of Labor has initiated subpoenas and investigations into alleged misuse of the system.

Why is the administration investigating the H-1B visa program?

The administration believes the program has moved away from its original purpose for highly skilled professionals. They allege misuse to reduce labor costs and affect American jobs.

What is the intended purpose of the H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa was designed to help highly skilled professionals like engineers and scientists contribute to the US workforce. It allows US employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialized roles.

How might these H-1B investigations affect Indian nationals?

Indian nationals are the largest share of H-1B visa recipients, especially in IT and engineering. The renewed focus could have significant implications for them.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
H-1B Visa Donald Trump US Immigration United STates JD Vance
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