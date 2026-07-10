Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VP Vance announced H-1B visa misuse investigations began.

Labor Department initiated subpoenas to address program exploitation.

Administration aims to protect American jobs from visa fraud.

The Trump administration has intensified scrutiny of the H-1B visa programme, with Vice President JD Vance announcing that federal authorities have already begun investigations into alleged misuse of the system. The move signals a tougher approach to immigration enforcement, particularly in cases where the administration believes visa rules are being exploited.

Addressing personnel at the 128th Air Refuelling Wing base in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Vance said the Department of Labor had initiated subpoenas and investigations as part of a broader effort to identify alleged abuse linked to the H-1B programme. He said the administration's fraud task force was focused on safeguarding taxpayer interests while preventing misuse of legal immigration channels.

Labour Department Begins Investigations

According to Vance, the H-1B visa programme has become one of the key areas under review as authorities examine whether employers or individuals are violating the programme's intended purpose.

He said the administration believes the visa category was originally created to help highly skilled professionals, including engineers, scientists and doctors, contribute to the US workforce. However, he argued that the programme has gradually moved away from that objective.

"Here's a simple principle, ladies and gentlemen: American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters, and the Department of Labour is fighting back against it," Vance added, as per reports.

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Administration Signals Tougher Enforcement

Vance maintained that the visa pathway was designed to admit professionals with exceptional expertise in fields such as technology, science and medicine. He alleged that some companies and overseas actors have instead used the programme to reduce labour costs, affecting employment opportunities and wages for American workers.

The Vice President indicated that the administration would take a strict approach against anyone found attempting to misuse the programme. He also confirmed that enforcement efforts were already underway, suggesting additional action could follow as investigations progress.

The administration's latest measures are part of a wider campaign aimed at strengthening oversight of immigration-related programmes while ensuring compliance with existing labour laws.

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Why The H-1B Visa Matters

The H-1B visa allows US employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialised roles that typically require at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification. Before hiring through the programme, employers are required to certify to the Department of Labor that employing foreign workers will not adversely affect the wages or working conditions of similarly employed American workers.

The renewed focus on the programme is expected to attract considerable attention in India, whose nationals account for the largest share of H-1B visa recipients. Indian professionals are heavily represented in sectors such as information technology, engineering, healthcare and finance, making any changes in enforcement or compliance particularly significant for both workers and employers.

While the administration has emphasised that the objective is to curb alleged abuse rather than eliminate the programme, the ongoing investigations could have implications for companies that rely on international talent as well as skilled professionals seeking employment opportunities in the United States.