Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 'Israel Does As I Say' Claim. What Israeli PM Said?

Netanyahu dismissed Trump's claims, asserting that both the US and Israel are independent countries. He stated that while they often agree, they don't always see eye to eye and act in their own national interests.
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US-Israel Rift? Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 'Israel Does As I Say' Claim, Says 'Sometimes We Don’t See Eye To Eye'
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Donald Trump's claim that Israel "does as I say". The remarks come amid tensions over the US-Iran deal and Lebanon strikes.
- Netanyahu rejected Trump's claims, asserting Israel's independent interests.
- Remarks came amid strains over a controversial US-Iran deal.
- VP Vance warned Israeli officials against criticising the deal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu respond to Trump's claims?
What was the context surrounding the remarks made by Trump and Netanyahu?
The remarks came amid growing strains between Washington and Tel Aviv following a recent US-Iran agreement. Trump had previously criticized Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
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