Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 'Israel Does As I Say' Claim. What Israeli PM Said?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday pushed back against claims by US President Donald Trump that Israel follows his directives, insisting that both countries act independently and in accordance with their own national interests.

Netanyahu's remarks came after Trump said in an interview that Israel "does as I say" when asked whether he could influence Israeli military actions and prevent further strikes on Lebanon.

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Trump Claims Israel Follows His Lead

During an interview on The Axios Show, when asked whether he could influence Israeli military actions in the region, particularly regarding potential strikes on Lebanon, Trump said that he would be able to exercise control over such decisions.

"Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say," Trump said.

Trump also referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he maintains a strong but closely managed relationship with him."It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane," he remarked.

Netanyahu Rejects Claims

Addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu dismissed suggestions that either leader acts under the other's instructions.

"President Donald Trump does not do everything I want, nor do I do everything he wants, we are leaders of independent and proud countries; sometimes we don’t see eye to eye," Netanyahu said.

VIDEO | President Donald Trump does not do everything I want, nor do I do everything he wants, we are leaders of independent and proud countries; sometimes we don’t see eye to eye: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.



(Source: Third Party)#Israel #BenjaminNetanyahu #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/g0Xbgt9WGp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Emphasising the independence of both nations, he added that while Israel and the United States frequently share common positions, they do not always agree on every issue.

"We're leaders of independent and proud countries. We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and its security. Often we see eye to eye; sometimes we don't. But we respect each other's sovereignty, leadership and commitment to our people," he said.

Growing Strains Over Iran Deal

The remarks come amid signs of friction between Washington and Tel Aviv following the US-Iran agreement reached last week.

Trump had previously criticised Israel for continuing military operations in Lebanon, arguing that such actions risked undermining diplomatic efforts linked to the Iran deal.

US Vice President JD Vance also issued a pointed warning to Israeli officials who publicly criticised the agreement.

"What I will say, and this does bother me, is that you've seen people within Bibi's cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal, and in some ways very personally attacked the president of the United States," Vance said.

He added that if he were part of the Israeli government, he would avoid attacking "the only powerful ally" Israel has left in the world.