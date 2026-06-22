Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 'Israel Does As I Say' Claim. What Israeli PM Said?

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HomeNewsWorldUS-Israel Rift? Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 'Israel Does As I Say' Claim, Says 'Sometimes We Don’t See Eye To Eye'

US-Israel Rift? Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 'Israel Does As I Say' Claim, Says 'Sometimes We Don’t See Eye To Eye'

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Donald Trump's claim that Israel "does as I say". The remarks come amid tensions over the US-Iran deal and Lebanon strikes.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netanyahu rejected Trump's claims, asserting Israel's independent interests.
  • Remarks came amid strains over a controversial US-Iran deal.
  • VP Vance warned Israeli officials against criticising the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday pushed back against claims by US President Donald Trump that Israel follows his directives, insisting that both countries act independently and in accordance with their own national interests.

Netanyahu's remarks came after Trump said in an interview that Israel "does as I say" when asked whether he could influence Israeli military actions and prevent further strikes on Lebanon.

Also Read: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Resignation Amid Internal Pressure From Labour Party

Trump Claims Israel Follows His Lead

During an interview on The Axios Show, when asked whether he could influence Israeli military actions in the region, particularly regarding potential strikes on Lebanon, Trump said that he would be able to exercise control over such decisions.

"Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say," Trump said.

Trump also referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he maintains a strong but closely managed relationship with him."It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane," he remarked.

Netanyahu Rejects Claims

Addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu dismissed suggestions that either leader acts under the other's instructions.

"President Donald Trump does not do everything I want, nor do I do everything he wants, we are leaders of independent and proud countries; sometimes we don’t see eye to eye," Netanyahu said.

Emphasising the independence of both nations, he added that while Israel and the United States frequently share common positions, they do not always agree on every issue.

"We're leaders of independent and proud countries. We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and its security. Often we see eye to eye; sometimes we don't. But we respect each other's sovereignty, leadership and commitment to our people," he said.

Growing Strains Over Iran Deal

The remarks come amid signs of friction between Washington and Tel Aviv following the US-Iran agreement reached last week.

Trump had previously criticised Israel for continuing military operations in Lebanon, arguing that such actions risked undermining diplomatic efforts linked to the Iran deal.

US Vice President JD Vance also issued a pointed warning to Israeli officials who publicly criticised the agreement.

"What I will say, and this does bother me, is that you've seen people within Bibi's cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal, and in some ways very personally attacked the president of the United States," Vance said.

He added that if he were part of the Israeli government, he would avoid attacking "the only powerful ally" Israel has left in the world.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu respond to Trump's claims?

Netanyahu dismissed Trump's claims, asserting that both the US and Israel are independent countries. He stated that while they often agree, they don't always see eye to eye and act in their own national interests.

What was the context surrounding the remarks made by Trump and Netanyahu?

The remarks came amid growing strains between Washington and Tel Aviv following a recent US-Iran agreement. Trump had previously criticized Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu TRUMP US Iran Talks US Iran Peace Talks US IRan War
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