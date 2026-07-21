New Front In US-Iran War As Houthis Announce Saudi Naval Blockade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yemen's Houthis announced naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

US forces suffered four casualties from recent Iranian-linked attacks.

Saudi coalition vowed military response, securing Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Houthis justified blockade as retaliation for Saudi-imposed siege.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement announced on Monday that it would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, potentially opening a new front in the broader conflict involving the United States and Iran. The move has heightened concerns over global energy supplies and international trade, extending risks beyond the Gulf region.

The announcement comes amid one of the deadliest phases of the conflict for US forces. On Monday, the Pentagon identified two American soldiers killed during an Iranian attack on a US military base in Jordan on Friday. Officials also said they had recovered unidentified remains believed to belong to a third soldier who had been listed as missing in action.

In a separate incident, a fourth US service member died in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, according to the Pentagon.

Saudi Coalition Vows Military Response

Soon after the Houthis declared the blockade, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it would respond with force. It also announced additional security measures to safeguard vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategically vital shipping lane that has become increasingly important for Saudi oil exports following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthi declaration came despite indications that Washington and Tehran remain interested in reviving diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the conflict from spiralling further. Iran's Foreign Ministry said mediators had presented "proposals" to Tehran, suggesting that diplomatic channels remain active, although it did not disclose further details.

The latest escalation underscores the fragile state of regional diplomacy, even as military tensions continue to mount across multiple fronts.

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Oil Markets and Shipping Face Renewed Uncertainty

Oil prices briefly climbed after the Houthi announcement before retreating as traders continued to pin hopes on a diplomatic breakthrough. However, the increased threat to commercial shipping pushed up insurance costs for vessels operating in the Red Sea.

Iran has been urging the Houthis to shut the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the United States continues targeting Iranian power infrastructure. Such a move would significantly disrupt global energy markets.

A complete closure of the waterway would reduce global oil supplies by an estimated 7%, leaving much of Saudi Arabia's oil exports unable to reach international markets. That disruption would compound the impact of the wider Gulf conflict, which has already cut global oil shipments by around 10%.

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Houthis Defend Blockade As Retaliation

In their statement, the Houthis' armed forces said they were imposing "a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately."

The group said the blockade was a response to what it described as "an unjust and oppressive siege" imposed on Yemen by Saudi Arabia. The announcement marks another sharp escalation in regional hostilities, adding fresh uncertainty to an already volatile security and economic landscape.