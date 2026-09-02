Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US strike killed four, injured fifty, at Iran wedding.

US targeted Iranian military sites citing shipping threats.

Iran responded with missile attacks; US warned retaliation.

A US strike hit a home hosting a wedding ceremony in southern Iran, killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring around 50 others, Iranian officials said as fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed.

The strike struck a wedding gathering in the coastal village of Kohstak in Sirik County, Hormozgan province, according to Iranian state media and local officials. Images from the scene showed significant damage at the venue following the attack.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, initially told Iranian state television that a US strike on a home where a wedding was taking place had killed two people and wounded others. The reported death toll later rose to four.

ALSO READ | US Strike Hits Wedding Gathering In Southern Iran, Kills Child And Three Others: VIDEO

Child Among Those Killed In Wedding Strike

The provincial Red Crescent later confirmed that four people had died, including a child, according to Tasnim. Around 50 others were reported injured in the attack.

Some of the wounded were treated and discharged, while others were taken to Minab Hospital for specialised medical care. The attack struck a civilian gathering as the wider conflict between the US and Iran entered a new and more dangerous phase.

The strike came on Tuesday as the US military launched a fresh wave of attacks against targets across Iran, bringing an end to a month-long lull in direct military action between Washington and Tehran.

US strike hits residential area in Iran’s Sirik — wedding ceremony caught in shrapnel blast — IRIB



2 killed — 50 civilians injured



Homes damaged — debris and rubble left everywhere pic.twitter.com/lZIyjuLVZD — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) September 1, 2026

US Targets Iranian Military And Strategic Sites

The US Central Command said its latest strikes targeted Iranian air defence positions, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications facilities.

Washington said the attacks followed Iranian attempts to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as US personnel stationed in the region. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks, further widening the confrontation.

Iranian media reported that ballistic missiles were launched towards Jordan, where US forces are based. Jordan said it intercepted the missiles, while the United Arab Emirates reported that it had stopped an Iranian drone over its waters.

US President Donald Trump also warned Tehran against retaliating, saying Iran would face an even stronger response if it struck back.

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Strait Of Hormuz Remains At Centre Of Tensions

The renewed fighting has also intensified concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's key routes for oil supplies.

Iran has been working with Oman on a framework to manage shipping traffic through the strait, while Gulf countries have called for the waterway to be reopened unconditionally.

The developments have added another layer of uncertainty to the conflict, with military strikes and tensions around the vital shipping route unfolding at the same time.