Trump Weighs Limited Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Failed Talks: Report

While a return to a full-scale bombing campaign remains on the table, officials indicated it is less likely due to concerns over further regional instability and Trump’s reluctance to engage in prolonged military conflict. Another possibility under consideration is a temporary blockade, coupled with efforts to persuade allies to take on a longer-term maritime security role in the strait.

This is a way to break a stalemate in peace talks.

Following the breakdown in talks, Trump spent much of Sunday at his resort in Doral, Florida, speaking with advisers, appearing on Fox News, and signalling he remains open to a diplomatic solution. However, he also reiterated threats to target Iran’s critical infrastructure, including water and power facilities.

'Iran may be willing to for negotiations'

Trump has suggested that Iran may still be willing to return to negotiations, while Iranian officials described the Islamabad talks as a foundation for future diplomacy.

US officials have outlined key conditions for any agreement, including unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz, the dismantling of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, the surrender of highly enriched uranium, and an end to support for regional proxy groups.

The talks, led by Vice President JD Vance, reportedly failed after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme. Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central objective of US policy.

Officials acknowledge that each potential course of action carries significant risks. Escalating military operations could strain US resources and provoke domestic backlash, while scaling back pressure may be seen as a strategic victory for Tehran.

Some analysts have supported the blockade strategy as a means of exerting economic pressure, given Iran’s reliance on oil exports. However, risks remain, including potential retaliatory attacks on US naval assets and continued volatility in global energy markets.

Hormuz Blockade Ordered