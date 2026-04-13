Trump Weighs Limited Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Failed Talks: Report

The US is considering limited military strikes and a temporary blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. A full-scale bombing campaign is less likely due to concerns about regional stability.
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Trump Weighs Limited Military Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Peace Talks Fail: Report
Trump weighs limited strikes on Iran alongside Hormuz blockade after failed talks, keeping diplomacy open but warning of retaliation; US sets strict conditions amid rising regional tensions.
- Trump considers limited Iran strikes amid naval blockade.
- US seeks allies for long-term Strait of Hormuz security.
US President Donald Trump is considering to resume limited military strikes on Iran, alongside the existing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a day after peace talk in Islamabad ended without a negotiation or a deal, according to Wall Street Journal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What potential military actions is the US considering against Iran?
Why did the recent peace talks in Islamabad fail?
The talks reportedly failed because Iran refused to abandon its nuclear program. Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a key US objective.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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