Trump Weighs Limited Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Failed Talks: Report

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HomeNewsWorldTrump Weighs Limited Military Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Peace Talks Fail: Report

Trump Weighs Limited Military Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Peace Talks Fail: Report

Trump weighs limited strikes on Iran alongside Hormuz blockade after failed talks, keeping diplomacy open but warning of retaliation; US sets strict conditions amid rising regional tensions.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 07:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump considers limited Iran strikes amid naval blockade.
  • US seeks allies for long-term Strait of Hormuz security.

US President Donald Trump is considering to resume limited military strikes on Iran, alongside the existing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a day after peace talk in Islamabad ended without a negotiation or a deal, according to Wall Street Journal.

While a return to a full-scale bombing campaign remains on the table, officials indicated it is less likely due to concerns over further regional instability and Trump’s reluctance to engage in prolonged military conflict. Another possibility under consideration is a temporary blockade, coupled with efforts to persuade allies to take on a longer-term maritime security role in the strait.

This is a way to break a stalemate in peace talks. 

Following the breakdown in talks, Trump spent much of Sunday at his resort in Doral, Florida, speaking with advisers, appearing on Fox News, and signalling he remains open to a diplomatic solution. However, he also reiterated threats to target Iran’s critical infrastructure, including water and power facilities.

'Iran may be willing to for negotiations'

Trump has suggested that Iran may still be willing to return to negotiations, while Iranian officials described the Islamabad talks as a foundation for future diplomacy.

US officials have outlined key conditions for any agreement, including unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz, the dismantling of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, the surrender of highly enriched uranium, and an end to support for regional proxy groups.

The talks, led by Vice President JD Vance, reportedly failed after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme. Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central objective of US policy.

Officials acknowledge that each potential course of action carries significant risks. Escalating military operations could strain US resources and provoke domestic backlash, while scaling back pressure may be seen as a strategic victory for Tehran.

Some analysts have supported the blockade strategy as a means of exerting economic pressure, given Iran’s reliance on oil exports. However, risks remain, including potential retaliatory attacks on US naval assets and continued volatility in global energy markets.

Hormuz Blockade Ordered

Trump has announced a sweeping naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating tensions with Iran after talks failed to resolve the nuclear dispute. While he said most issues had been agreed, Trump claimed the key sticking point remained Iran’s nuclear ambitions and warned of strong action against any threat to shipping.

Trump said the US Navy would immediately begin blocking vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil routes.

He accused Iran of fuelling uncertainty by suggesting sea mines may be present, describing it as “extortion” on the global stage. The US will also intercept vessels suspected of paying tolls to Iran and begin operations to clear any mines in the waterway.

Issuing a stern warning, Trump said any attack on US forces or commercial shipping would trigger overwhelming retaliation, adding that several countries are expected to support the blockade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What potential military actions is the US considering against Iran?

The US is considering limited military strikes and a temporary blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. A full-scale bombing campaign is less likely due to concerns about regional stability.

Why did the recent peace talks in Islamabad fail?

The talks reportedly failed because Iran refused to abandon its nuclear program. Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a key US objective.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
President Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US Iran War US Iran Peace Talk West Asia Conflicts Naval Blockade
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