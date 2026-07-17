US Central Command (Centcom) stated the strikes aimed to
US Pounds Iran For Sixth Night, Targets Airport, Bridges, Railway Station Amid Escalating Conflict
Iranian media report attacks on airports, transport infrastructure and communications facilities as Washington says operations are aimed at weakening Tehran's military capabilities
- US military launched sixth consecutive night of strikes.
- Strikes targeted airports, railways, bridges, communications in southern Iran.
- Attacks caused casualties, injuries, power outages, and transport disruptions.
The United States launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran overnight, marking the sixth consecutive night of military operations as both sides continued to contest control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (Centcom) said the latest strikes were intended to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities". It also announced that US forces had boarded a vessel as part of operations linked to its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state media reported explosions across several parts of the country, particularly in southern provinces surrounding the waterway. According to the reports, US missiles struck areas near Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, home to one of Iran's nuclear power plants.
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Strikes Reported Near Airports and Key Transport Hubs
Iran's state-run IRIB reported that explosions were heard near Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran, adding that at least one US projectile struck the airport. Tasnim news agency also reported that US fighter jets launched a missile attack on the facility.
In the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media said a US strike hit a railway station, injuring two employees. Mehr news agency identified the targeted site as the Bandar Abbas Railway Junction Station.
Additional explosions were reported in Qeshm Island, Bushehr and Ahvaz, according to Iranian media, indicating that multiple locations across southern Iran came under attack during the overnight operation.
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Bridges and Communications Infrastructure Also Targeted
In what Iranian media described as a further escalation, officials said two bridges in Hormozgan province near Bandar Khamir were struck during the attacks.
Local authorities said the bridge strikes killed two people and injured four others. The damage also forced the closure of transport routes linking Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir and Lar.
Tasnim further reported that a communications tower in Bandar Abbas was targeted, triggering a power outage in parts of the city and leaving seven people injured. The reported attacks came as the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz continued to intensify.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the stated purpose of the recent US strikes on Iran?
Which areas in Iran were reportedly targeted by the US strikes?
Iranian media reported explosions near Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, and Iranshahr Airport. Other targets included a railway station, bridges, and a communications tower in southern provinces.
What was the reported impact of the strikes on Iranian infrastructure and people?
Iranian media reported two deaths and four injuries from bridge strikes, and seven injuries from a communications tower attack causing a power outage. A railway station strike injured two employees.
Did the US undertake any other military actions besides air strikes?
Yes, US Central Command announced that US forces boarded a vessel. This action was part of operations related to its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.