Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US military launched sixth consecutive night of strikes.

Strikes targeted airports, railways, bridges, communications in southern Iran.

Attacks caused casualties, injuries, power outages, and transport disruptions.

The United States launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran overnight, marking the sixth consecutive night of military operations as both sides continued to contest control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (Centcom) said the latest strikes were intended to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities". It also announced that US forces had boarded a vessel as part of operations linked to its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported explosions across several parts of the country, particularly in southern provinces surrounding the waterway. According to the reports, US missiles struck areas near Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, home to one of Iran's nuclear power plants.

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Strikes Reported Near Airports and Key Transport Hubs

Iran's state-run IRIB reported that explosions were heard near Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran, adding that at least one US projectile struck the airport. Tasnim news agency also reported that US fighter jets launched a missile attack on the facility.

In the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media said a US strike hit a railway station, injuring two employees. Mehr news agency identified the targeted site as the Bandar Abbas Railway Junction Station.

Additional explosions were reported in Qeshm Island, Bushehr and Ahvaz, according to Iranian media, indicating that multiple locations across southern Iran came under attack during the overnight operation.

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Bridges and Communications Infrastructure Also Targeted

In what Iranian media described as a further escalation, officials said two bridges in Hormozgan province near Bandar Khamir were struck during the attacks.

Local authorities said the bridge strikes killed two people and injured four others. The damage also forced the closure of transport routes linking Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir and Lar.

Tasnim further reported that a communications tower in Bandar Abbas was targeted, triggering a power outage in parts of the city and leaving seven people injured. The reported attacks came as the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz continued to intensify.