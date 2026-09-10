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English NewsNewsWorldUS Base In Jordan Damaged In Iranian Strike; A-10 Loses Wing, F-15 Jets Also Hit

US Base In Jordan Damaged In Iranian Strike; A-10 Loses Wing, F-15 Jets Also Hit

Multiple US military aircraft were reportedly damaged after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, with an A-10 Thunderbolt allegedly losing a wing.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian missiles damaged US aircraft at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti base.
  • Attack followed US strikes targeting five Iranian oil tankers.
  • Attacks intensify regional conflict, raising energy and shipping concerns.

Multiple US military aircraft were damaged after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, CBS News reported, citing sources.

An American A-10 Thunderbolt was reportedly left with a missing wing following the overnight strike on the US military facility near Al Azraq. Around eight US F-15 fighter jets also sustained light damage, although the aircraft were subsequently returned to service, according to the report.

US forces deployed more than 30 Patriot missiles to defend the base during the Iranian attack. Footage circulating online showed repeated explosions lighting up the night sky over what was identified as the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

ALSO READ | West Asia War Escalates As Iran Strikes 10 Ships Near Hormuz After US Sinks Five Oil Tankers

Iran Claims Attacks On US, Allied Targets

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had attacked eight tankers and two warships, as well as the US military base in Jordan.

Iranian state media released footage that it said showed missiles being launched towards Jordan. Jordanian authorities said their air defences intercepted 18 of the 20 Iranian missiles fired towards the country.

The remaining two missiles landed in unpopulated areas, Jordan said, adding that there were no casualties from the attack.

The latest strike came after weeks of relative calm between Tehran and Washington before the two sides resumed exchanging fire.

US Strikes Five Iranian Oil Tankers

The Iranian attack followed a US military operation against five Iranian oil tankers.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces targeted four crude oil carriers in the Gulf of Oman and a fifth vessel near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. The operation came after repeated Iranian missile attacks targeting a US Navy warship.

According to CENTCOM, the American warship evaded the incoming missiles, continued its patrol mission and suffered no casualties. Crews aboard the tankers targeted in the US operation were instructed to evacuate before the strikes.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was behind the tanker attacks and warned that more strikes would follow.

“We've knocked out nine of their ships; I would say that the attacks are caused by us — and you're going to see a lot more,” Trump told reporters, adding that many of the targeted tankers were “gone-zo”.

ALSO READ | ‘$5,000 To Every American’: Trump’s Big Promise If Republicans Win US Midterms

Energy, Shipping Risks Grow As Conflict Widens

The latest exchange of attacks has intensified concerns over energy supplies and vital shipping routes across the region.

Brent crude prices rose after Iran's attack, although they remained below $100 a barrel. The escalation also comes as Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched attacks on several Saudi cities.

With Jordan and Saudi Arabia among key US allies in the region, the simultaneous attacks have further widened the conflict and increased pressure on an already volatile Middle East.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of damage did US military aircraft sustain in the Iranian attack on Jordan?

An American A-10 Thunderbolt was left with a missing wing, and eight US F-15 fighter jets sustained light damage. The F-15s were subsequently returned to service.

Were there any casualties from the Iranian missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base?

No casualties were reported from the attack on the Jordanian base. Jordanian air defenses intercepted 18 of the 20 missiles, with the remaining two landing in unpopulated areas.

What prompted Iran's ballistic missile attack on the US base in Jordan?

Iran's attack followed a US military operation against five Iranian oil tankers. This US operation, in turn, was a response to repeated Iranian missile attacks targeting an American Navy warship.

What are the broader regional implications of the recent exchange of attacks?

The exchange has intensified concerns over energy supplies and vital shipping routes across the region. It has also widened the conflict and increased pressure on the Middle East.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jordan Israel Iran Conflict US IRan War
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