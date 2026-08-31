US Strikes Iranian Launch Systems On Larak Island; Tehran Vows Retaliation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US targeted Iranian launchers preparing sea mines in Hormuz.

Iran confirmed attack, warned retaliation amid ongoing regional conflict.

Strike escalated tensions, following Khamenei's call for unity.

The United States struck two Iranian launch systems on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to a US official cited by Reuters. The attack marks the first known US strike on Iranian territory since late July, adding another flashpoint to an already escalating conflict.

“I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz,” the official said, as quoted by Reuters.

The strikes came after US forces allegedly detected members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps preparing the launchers to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the strategically important waterway.

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What US Said About Larak Island Strike

Larak Island is located south of Hormuz Island and east of Qeshm Island. It is roughly 1,100 kilometres south-east of Tehran.

According to the US official, American forces acted after observing IRGC personnel preparing the launch systems for an attack involving sea mines. The development is particularly significant because the Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important maritime route.

The strike also comes after US President Donald Trump warned last week that Washington would take action against any attempt by Iran to lay new mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Confirms Attack, Warns Of Retaliation

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that Larak Island had come under attack. The Guards said several military personnel and civilians had been killed or wounded.

Iranian state media quoted the IRGC as warning that the US attack would receive a “response and punishment”, raising the prospect of further escalation between Washington and Tehran.

The latest strike follows a wider conflict that began when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28. Iran subsequently responded with strikes against Israel as well as Gulf states that host US military installations.

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Strike Follows Khamenei's Message

Sunday’s US attack also came just hours after Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, called on Muslim-majority countries across the region to unite against the United States and Israel.

Khamenei issued the written message to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, six months after the start of the war.

“The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness. Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam,” he said.

“Recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it,” he added.