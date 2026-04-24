Trump Ramps Up Pressure On Iran, Rules Out Nuclear Strike: ‘Clock Is Ticking’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warns Iran: Time is running out.

Nuclear weapons won't be used, Trump states.

US military presence in region increases significantly.

Strait of Hormuz remains critical flashpoint.

US Iran War: US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, declaring that time is running out for Tehran even as he firmly ruled out the use of nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict. Emphasising Washington’s reliance on conventional military strength, Trump asserted that significant damage had already been inflicted.

“The clock is ticking!” Trump said, making it clear that while the United States is not in a hurry to conclude the conflict, pressure on Iran will continue to mount in the coming days, as per a reports.

Trump Rejects Nuclear Option, Highlights Conventional Strength

Speaking at the White House, Trump dismissed any possibility of deploying nuclear weapons, underscoring that existing military operations have proven sufficient.

He reiterated his longstanding stance that nuclear weapons should never be used, stressing that U.S. objectives have been achieved without crossing that threshold.

Military Build-Up Signals Escalation

The warning comes alongside a significant expansion of US military presence in the Middle East. The deployment of a third aircraft carrier, the USS George HW Bush, adds to two others already stationed in the region, reinforcing Washington’s strategic posture.

US Central Command confirmed that one carrier group is currently operating in the Red Sea, while two more are positioned in the Gulf. The bolstered presence reflects a shift toward deterrence as tensions with Iran intensify.

Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As Flashpoint

At the center of the conflict lies the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor responsible for transporting roughly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies. Iran has imposed restrictions in the waterway in response to US and Israeli actions, while Washington has tightened its blockade on Iranian shipping.

Trump has directed the U.S. Navy to take aggressive action, ordering forces to destroy any Iranian boats found laying mines in the strait. The move underscores the strategic importance of keeping the passage open amid fears of global energy disruptions.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump reinforced his message: “I have all the time in the world, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking!” He also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened and described the U.S. blockade as “airtight and strong.”

Diplomacy Stalls As Tensions Rise

Efforts to de-escalate the conflict through diplomacy appear uncertain. Proposed peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, expected to take place in Pakistan, remain in limbo. With negotiations stalled, both sides have turned their attention to the strategic contest unfolding in the Strait of Hormuz.

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