Trump's Warning To Iran: US 'Not Finished Yet'; Military Campaign To Continue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump affirmed military campaign, dismissing talks amid intensified strikes.

Iran attacked Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan; Houthis threatened Saudi blockade.

Iran's minister met mediators; France summoned Iran's diplomat.

Trump says US military campaign against Iran will continue

Iran struck sites in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

Trump says US will be hitting Pickaxe Mountain area 'pretty soon'

Two tankers carrying Saudi crude make U-turns in Red Sea after Houthi warning

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis' Red Sea blockade

Trump Warns US Will Respond To Any Houthi Blockade Of Saudi Ports

President Donald Trump says the US will respond if Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement carries out its threat to impose a naval blockade on Saudi ports.

Trump told reporters that if the Houthis take action, "we will just have to take care of business."

"You know, we've done that with the Houthis before, and we haven't heard from them in a while since we did what we did originally. "

The Houthis, who control much of northern and western Yemen, including the Red Sea coast, announced the blockade on Monday, opening a potential new front in the wider regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The announcement follows renewed clashes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, raising concerns about the future of a truce that has largely held since 2022.

Two tankers carrying Saudi crude to China and India reportedly changed course on Tuesday, avoiding the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connect the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

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Trump Says US Not Finished With Iran Campaign, Dismisses Immediate Talks

President Donald Trump said the United States will continue its military campaign against Iran.

Speaking during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump said Iran would need 20 to 25 years to rebuild from the damage already sustained.

"If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild. Okay, and we're not finished at all ... we're not leaving right now," he told reporters.

Trump also expressed skepticism about potential talks aimed at ending the conflict.

"I will tell you, they want to desperately meet. And until they're ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting," Trump told reporters.

He said that in dialogue behind the scenes, Iranian officials had said "they want to meet desperately to try and end it, because they're getting decimated."

Trump also said the US would be ‌hitting ⁠the ⁠Pickaxe Mountain area, located ​near Iran's heavily damaged ​Natanz uranium ​enrichment ‌facility, "pretty soon."

Lebanon's Aoun Urges Trump To back Lebanese Military

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has urged US President Donald Trump to maintain support for Lebanon's military, warning that southern Lebanon could slide back into the kind of instability seen in the 1970s without continued backing.

"We don't want to see that back again. All we're asking is, keep supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces," Aoun told reporters.

Speaking at a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Aoun said he fully trusts the Lebanese Armed Forces and called for ongoing US assistance to help secure the country's south.

Trump vowed the US would help Lebanon going forward.

"It's been a very badly treated place and country, and we're going to have it properly treated, and treated with the respect that it deserves," Trump said.

The talks come as Lebanon seeks the withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel announced a framework agreement on June 26.

The US-mediated deal is aimed at ending the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiite militant group in Lebanon.

Lebanon is seeking greater support for its military to take control of former Hezbollah strongholds.

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France Summons Iranian Charge D'Affaires Over Tehran Embassy Incident

France's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ‌charge ⁠d'affaires ⁠on Tuesday over an incident where it said French Embassy staff in Tehran had been physically intimidated by Iranian security services.

A spokesperson said the ministry's secretary-general had "informed him of our strongest condemnation of this premeditated and deliberate aggression."

"France ​expects the Iranian authorities to shed ​light on this incident, punish the ⁠perpetrators, ​and ​ensure the security of ​its premises ‌and personnel, in ​accordance ⁠with their international obligations," ⁠the ​spokesperson said.

When reporting the incident two days ago, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the staff members had been treated in a manner that was "in flagrant violation of diplomatic immunity."

Both were "detained for several hours without reason, interrogated, and one of them was physically abused" before they were able to return to the embassy, he said.

WATCH: Iran War: Analyzing The Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Arabia

As the Iran war ripples across the Middle East, Yemen's Houthis threaten a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait. What risk does this blockade pose to regional security

Kuwait Says Iran Hit Several Power, Water Plants On Monday Strikes

Iran struck several power generation and water desalination plants in attacks on Monday, according to Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

"In light of the continued Iranian heinous aggressions on the state of Kuwait, several electricity power plants and water desalination stations were subjected to attacks for the fourth day in a row resulting in fires in several facilities," the ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry said a number of power generation units were taken out of service to ensure the stability of the electricity and water grid.

Authorities have called on the public to ration their electricity use due to the attacks, which come amid the scorching summer heat in the Gulf country, where residents survive off of constant air conditioning.

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Iranian Minister Meeting With Mediators In Pakistan — Reports

News agencies are reporting that Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni is in Pakistan to meet with mediators amid continued US and Iranian strikes.

The Associated Press reported that Momeni had met Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss the closed-door negotiations and cited two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Momeni is also expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later Tuesday.

The Reuters news agency cited a senior Iranian official as saying that Tehran had received a proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire in a bid to salvage the interim agreement that ultimately aimed at ending the war.

WATCH: Strait Of Hormuz: Iran's Most Powerful Weapon?

Roughly a quarter of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade usually passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Has control of this strategic choke point become a more powerful weapon than a nuclear bomb?

Bahrain Aays Iranian Attack Intercepted

Bahrain's military said it intercepted Iranian aerial strikes on Tuesday in yet another attack on the Gulf kingdom.

"The air defences of the Bahrain Defence Force intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial aggressions," the military said in a statement.

Later, sirens sounded once again in the Gulf kingdom.

"The siren has been sounded, Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on X.

The ministry advised residents to follow communications from official channels.

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WATCH: Iran Engaged In 'Full-Scale War' With US, Says Iran's President Pezeshkian

Iran's president says the country is now engaged in a ‘full-scale war’ as fighting with the United States intensifies across the Middle East.

With US airstrikes entering a ninth consecutive night, Iranian attacks targeting American assets across the Gulf, and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz largely disrupted, fears are growing of a wider regional conflict.

We speak to Middle East security expert Sara Bazoobandi about the risks of escalation and what's at stake for global trade and security.

READ: Iran's Oil Supply Threat Extends Beyond Strait Of Hormuz

Oil and gas producers in the Gulf are seeking alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz as traffic again comes under fire. But is Iran also turning its attention to the pipelines meant to bypass the waterway?

Read more in depth DW coverage here.

Jordan Targeted By Iranian Drones

Jordan's military said it had intercepted five drones launched by Iran.

The state-run Petra news agency reported that the interceptions took place during overnight attacks

The agency cited a senior military source as confirming that the interceptions took place without any casualties or damage caused on the ground.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said their forces targeted a complex housing US forces, confirming the attack.

Jordan hosts US forces and aircraft and has therefore been a frequent target of Iranian attacks since a preliminary deal between Washington and Tehran collapsed some two weeks ago.

Lebanon's Military Deploys In Southern Town After Israeli Withdrawal, Sources Say

Lebanese forces had started deploying in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh after Israel withdrew troops from the area, news agencies have reported, citing military sources.

The AFP news agency reported that Lebanese soldiers "have begun deploying to the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh" in the Nabatieh region, after Israel occupied parts of southern Lebanon during their war with Hezbollah.

The move is in line with a plan sponsored by Washington that sees Lebanon's military assume greater responsibility for security and work to remove Iran-backed Hezbollah's weapons from the area.

According to the US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, reached late June, Lebanon's armed forces will "gradually assume full and effective security responsibility in pilot zones, which will serve as the mechanism for phased and verified redeployments of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the deployments of the LAF (Lebanese Armed Forces)."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Claims Attack On Amazon Infrastructure In Bahrain

Iran's state media have reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) claimed to have destroyed infrastructure belonging to US company Amazon in Bahrain.

IRNA reported that "multiple missiles" were launched against "Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain, completely destroying it."

There has been no official confirmation from Bahrain and the claims cannot be independently verified.

US Military Completes Latest Round Of Strikes On Iran

The US military said it completed another round of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems.

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to continueattacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

CENTCOM said commercial shipping through the waterway remained ongoing despite the conflict. According to the US military, its forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil through the strait since early May.

The US military also said its forces remain positioned to respond to what it described as Iranian aggression against civilian shipping, pledging to hold Tehran accountable for attacks on vessels navigating the strategic waterway.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)