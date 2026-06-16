'Fake News': Trump Denies $300 Million Iran Payout, Says Tehran Agrees To Not Pursue Nukes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump denied $300M payment, praised Iran's nuclear pledge.

New agreement establishes framework for broader US-Iran discussions.

Potential $300 billion aid contingent on Iran's future compliance.

US Iran War: US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that Washington plans to provide Iran with $300 million, even as he celebrated a newly signed agreement that includes a commitment from Tehran not to pursue nuclear weapons. The development marks a major diplomatic moment between the longtime adversaries, with both countries agreeing to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending more than 100 days of hostilities and launching a broader negotiation process.

Trump Denounces Funding Reports

Taking to Truth Social, Trump strongly rejected claims that the United States would be sending money to Iran as part of the arrangement.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!” he declared.

Vice President JD Vance echoed Trump's stance in a post on X, writing: “The President has been clear from day one: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

He also praised the agreement, saying: “Once again, President Trump's efforts to establish peace have paid off for the American people, despite countless attempts to thwart it by people who hate America and President Trump.”

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Says Israel's Fight Is Not Over, Vows Iran Will Never Get Nuclear Weapons

The statement represented Trump's most direct public endorsement of the agreement's central objective, preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while simultaneously pushing back against reports of a financial package linked to the deal. The accord was signed a day earlier and is intended to create a framework for discussions on sanctions relief, nuclear oversight and regional stability.

Deal Opens Door To Wider Negotiations

According to a senior US official, Trump and Vice President JD Vance signed the memorandum virtually, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed on behalf of Tehran.

The agreement reportedly includes measures related to maritime access, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a 60-day negotiation period focused on Iran's nuclear obligations.

Questions Persist Over Economic Incentives

Earlier, reports have suggested that a reconstruction package worth as much as $300 billion could eventually be considered if Tehran fulfills specific conditions outlined in the agreement.

However, the controversy surrounding the funding issue stems from comments made by a US official earlier on Monday, who acknowledged that economic measures had been discussed during negotiations. He said, “We discussed the possibility of releasing frozen funds, sanctions relief, you know, a big $300 billion fund to rebuild their country, and all of these things are going to be tied to performance.”

The official indicated that any future assistance would be contingent upon Iran meeting agreed benchmarks. While details remain unclear, the remarks fueled speculation about the scale of potential economic incentives tied to the accord. Trump's rejection specifically targeted claims that the US would provide Iran with $300 million, a figure he characterized as inaccurate.

ALSO READ: Strait Of Hormuz To Be 'Completely Open' From Friday, Says Trump As Iran, US Reach Truce

Israel Remains Skeptical

The agreement has also drawn scrutiny from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his government's longstanding position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, asserting that Iran would never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons “with or without a deal.”