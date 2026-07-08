Trump Declares End To Iran Ceasefire Deal After Fresh Strikes: ‘MoU Is Over’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump declared ceasefire with Iran over, escalating tensions.

US strikes against Iran followed failed talks and maritime attacks.

Iran condemned US actions, warning of response to aggression.

US Iran War: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Iran to halt hostilities was no longer in effect, signalling a dramatic escalation in tensions across West Asia after renewed American military action. The interim agreement, brokered by Pakistan, had established a 60-day ceasefire aimed at creating space for indirect negotiations on a permanent resolution to the conflict. However, talks held in Qatar failed to produce a breakthrough, and the United States launched a fresh round of strikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday.

Trump Says Ceasefire Agreement Is ‘Over’

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the understanding reached with Tehran had effectively collapsed and dismissed the agreement as ineffective.

Referring to the MoU, he described it as a “waste of time” and criticised the Iranian leadership.

“They’re liars, they’re cheaters, they’re sick people,” Trump said, adding that he had no interest in holding further talks with Iranian officials, as per reports.

His remarks came amid rapidly deteriorating relations between Washington and Tehran, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire arrangement.

ALSO READ: 'Decisive Action': Iran Threatens ‘Crushing Response’ After Fresh US Strikes

US Says Strikes Responded To Attacks In Strait Of Hormuz

The latest escalation followed U.S. military strikes that Central Command (CENTCOM) said were carried out in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the operation was an “immediate response” intended to “impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping.”

The military action marked another significant deterioration in the fragile security situation in the strategically important waterway, through which a substantial portion of the world's oil shipments passes.

Trump Alleges Crackdown On Protesters In Iran

During his remarks, Trump also referred to anti-government protests that took place in Iran earlier this year, accusing the Iranian authorities of carrying out a deadly crackdown.

ALSO READ: Iran Launches Missile, Drone Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After American Attacks

Tehran Accuses Washington Of Violating Agreement

Iranian officials strongly condemned the renewed U.S. strikes, calling them a breach of the ceasefire and accusing Washington of further destabilising the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the United States had repeatedly violated the memorandum of understanding reached between the two countries and warned that Tehran would respond to what it described as repeated acts of aggression.