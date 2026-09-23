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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, Calls For Energy Routes To Bypass Iran

Trump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, Calls For Energy Routes To Bypass Iran

Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as Hormuz disruptions highlight the need for alternative energy routes linking India, the Middle East and Europe.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump endorsed IMEC for alternative energy routes.
  • Conflict and shipping attacks highlight existing energy network risks.
  • IMEC provides crucial alternative routes for energy transport.

US President Donald Trump has backed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), saying the ongoing conflict in the region has highlighted the need for alternative routes to transport energy without relying on infrastructure linked to Iran.

Addressing a gathering of Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said attacks targeting commercial shipping had demonstrated the risks facing existing energy networks in the Middle East. "...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places in the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else," Trump said.

Trump Backs IMEC

Trump's endorsement comes as the conflict has disrupted established shipping and energy routes in the region. He said the situation had made it increasingly important to develop infrastructure capable of moving energy through alternative pathways.

The US president also presented the current moment as an opportunity for wider regional cooperation, arguing that long-standing challenges could be addressed through closer coordination among countries in the region. "Together, we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades..." he said.


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Trump also described the leaders attending the gathering as important partners in Washington's efforts to pursue greater stability and economic prosperity across the Middle East. He said, "It is an honor to be here with some of America's greatest and closest friends, allies, and partners to continue our effort toward a safer and more prosperous Middle East."

Hormuz Disruption

The push for alternative energy routes comes amid disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important passages for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

The conflict, which began after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has led to a significant decline in vessel movement through the waterway. The disruption has prompted Gulf oil producers and international buyers to explore alternative options for transporting energy.

Around 20 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day in 2025. The waterway also handled nearly one-fifth of global LNG trade, making it a critical link in international energy supply chains.

Any prolonged disruption to the route can therefore affect the movement of energy and create wider implications for global markets and prices.

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How IMEC Works

IMEC was unveiled during the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi as a major connectivity initiative linking India, the Middle East and Europe.

The proposed corridor consists of two principal routes. The Eastern Corridor is planned to connect Indian ports, including Mundra and Kandla, with major Gulf ports such as Fujairah and Jebel Ali.

From the Gulf, the Northern Corridor would run across Saudi Arabia and Jordan before reaching Israel's Haifa Port. From there, the network is intended to connect with European destinations, including Piraeus and Marseille.

The broader project envisages a combination of maritime shipping routes, rail and road connectivity, as well as energy and digital infrastructure. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Donald Trump support the IMEC?

Trump supports IMEC to create alternative routes for energy transport, avoiding reliance on infrastructure linked to Iran. This is due to attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

What is the purpose of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)?

IMEC is designed to create additional options for transporting goods and energy between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. It addresses energy security concerns highlighted by disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Why is there a need for alternative energy routes in the Middle East?

The ongoing conflict and attacks on commercial shipping have disrupted established energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz. This highlights the vulnerability of existing networks and the need for new pathways.

How is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) structured?

IMEC has an Eastern Corridor linking India to Gulf ports, and a Northern Corridor from the Gulf through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel to Europe. It combines maritime shipping, rail, road, and digital infrastructure.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor India-Middle East-Europe Corridor India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor
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