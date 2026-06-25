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HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Hormuz Shipping Fees Are 'Unacceptable', Threatens To Block Iran Deal

Trump Says Hormuz Shipping Fees Are 'Unacceptable', Threatens To Block Iran Deal

Trump ruled out any Iran deal allowing shipping fees through key maritime routes, calling the proposal unacceptable and a precedent risk.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump rejected Iran levying maritime transit fees.
  • Negotiations address Iran's role in Strait of Hormuz.
  • Trump noted falling oil prices and current Iran cooperation.
  • Iran criticized US militarism and interventionism in region.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday firmly rejected the possibility of any future agreement with Iran that would permit Tehran to levy shipping or maritime transit charges, describing such a provision as unacceptable and warning it could reshape global trade dynamics. Speaking at the White House alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said Washington would not endorse a final settlement that grants Iran the authority to impose fees on maritime traffic.

“No, it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous strengths and if we did that for them we would have to do it for other people,” Trump told reporters, as per reports.

Shipping Fees Emerge As Key Negotiation Challenge

The memorandum signed by the United States and Iran established a 60-day negotiation window, with provisions allowing both sides to extend discussions if required. The talks are intended to pave the way for a broader agreement addressing security, economic and regional concerns.

However, one of the most contentious issues appears to be Iran's role in regulating maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically significant oil transit routes.

Trump argued that allowing Tehran to collect shipping fees would create a dangerous precedent.

ALSO READ: 'I Don't Know...': Trump Says Iran School Strike Investigation May Never Deliver Clear Answers

Trump Highlights Falling Oil Prices

The U.S. president also addressed energy markets and domestic fuel costs, claiming recent developments should have led to lower gasoline prices for American consumers.

According to Trump, the administration is examining whether fuel retailers are failing to pass on the benefits of declining crude oil prices.

“They’re not reducing the prices commensurate with what’s happening. 19 million barrels came out yesterday. That is a FLOOD... and they should be much lower, the gasoline prices,” he said, as quoted on reports.

ALSO READ: Death Toll Could Surpass 10,000 After Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela's Caracas, USGS Warns

Tehran Pushes Back Against Washington

Iran also responded to developments surrounding the negotiations, though from a broader geopolitical perspective.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei criticized U.S. policies in the region while responding to a post from the U.S. State Department on social media platform X.

“No one will be fooled; we can’t have a peaceful region so long as American militarism and interventionism persist, and their occupying proxy continues, with absolute impunity, to inflict endless wars across the region and perpetrate genocide, terror violence and every atrocities,” Baqaei wrote.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is President Trump's position on Iran imposing shipping charges?

President Trump firmly rejects the possibility of Iran levying shipping or maritime transit charges. He considers such a provision unacceptable as it would create a dangerous precedent.

Why does President Trump object to Iran imposing shipping fees?

Trump argued that allowing Iran to collect shipping fees would be a

What is the current status of the diplomatic process between the U.S. and Iran?

A memorandum was electronically signed last week, establishing a 60-day negotiation window. The talks aim to create a framework for ending the conflict.

What is a key challenge in the U.S.-Iran negotiations?

One of the most contentious issues appears to be Iran's role in regulating maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. This route is strategically significant for oil transit.

What did Trump say about current oil and gasoline prices?

Trump believes gasoline prices should be much lower, commensurate with declining crude oil prices. He noted that oil recently broke the $70 mark.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz US IRan War US Iran Deal
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