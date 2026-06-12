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HomeNewsWorldDeal Or Deadlock? Iran Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claim, Says Deal 'Text Isn't Final'

Deal Or Deadlock? Iran Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claim, Says Deal 'Text Isn't Final'

US Iran War Peace deal: Trump says Iran approved a peace framework, but Tehran denies any final agreement, exposing fresh divisions over ceasefire talks.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump announced Iran approved draft for ceasefire and Strait reopening.
  • Iran swiftly rejected Trump's claim, discussions remain unfinished.
  • Iranian officials cited US changing positions, media questioned announcement credibility.

US Iran War Peace deal: The uncertainty surrounding a possible breakthrough between the United States and Iran intensified on Thursday, just days after Tehran maintained that the proposed agreement text remained unfinished. The latest disagreement emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran's leadership had approved a draft arrangement aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire and facilitating the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian officials swiftly rejected suggestions that any final understanding had been reached, highlighting the persistent gaps between the two sides.

Iran Maintains No Final Agreement Has Been Reached

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions were still ongoing and cautioned against assumptions that a deal was imminent. Speaking to IRNA, Baghaei reiterated that Tehran would not move beyond its core negotiating positions.

He dismissed reports regarding a potential signing ceremony and stressed that although substantial work had been completed on the draft text, the process remained unresolved. According to Baghaei, the United States had “repeatedly changed its positions during the talks.”

ALSO READ: Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Within Days, Says Trump; Claims Strait Of Hormuz Will Reopen

Trump Says Iranian Leadership Has Approved Proposal

Despite Tehran's reservations, Trump projected confidence that an agreement was within reach.

Speaking from the Oval Office, the U.S. president said that they have just made a great settlement of the war with Iran and the strait will officially be open as soon as they sign. He hinted that the peace deal agreement signing could be soon probably over the weekend in Europe.

Trump later expanded on that claim through a post on Truth Social. “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” he said. 

ALSO READ: US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf

Iranian Media Challenges U.S. Narrative

Iranian media outlets, however, offered a sharply different account of the negotiations.

Fars news agency cited a source familiar with the talks who said, “No text for a preliminary memorandum of understanding with the United States has been approved.”

Meanwhile, Tasnim news agency questioned the credibility of Trump's announcement, arguing that similar declarations had been made previously without leading to a concrete agreement.

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the proposed agreement between the US and Iran?

There is significant uncertainty. While the US claims Iran approved a draft deal, Iranian officials deny any final understanding, stating discussions are ongoing and the text is unfinished.

What did U.S. President Donald Trump announce regarding the Iran deal?

President Trump announced that Iran's leadership had approved a draft arrangement to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He was confident a peace deal was within reach.

How did Iranian officials respond to Trump's claims of an approved deal?

Iranian officials, including the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, swiftly rejected Trump's suggestions. They maintained that discussions were still ongoing, and no final understanding had been reached.

What issues are addressed in the draft agreement mentioned by Trump?

The draft agreement aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire between the two sides. It also sought to facilitate the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran US Talks Iran Deal US IRan War
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