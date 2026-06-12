Deal Or Deadlock? Iran Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claim, Says Deal 'Text Isn't Final'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump announced Iran approved draft for ceasefire and Strait reopening.

Iran swiftly rejected Trump's claim, discussions remain unfinished.

Iranian officials cited US changing positions, media questioned announcement credibility.

US Iran War Peace deal: The uncertainty surrounding a possible breakthrough between the United States and Iran intensified on Thursday, just days after Tehran maintained that the proposed agreement text remained unfinished. The latest disagreement emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran's leadership had approved a draft arrangement aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire and facilitating the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian officials swiftly rejected suggestions that any final understanding had been reached, highlighting the persistent gaps between the two sides.

Iran Maintains No Final Agreement Has Been Reached

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions were still ongoing and cautioned against assumptions that a deal was imminent. Speaking to IRNA, Baghaei reiterated that Tehran would not move beyond its core negotiating positions.

He dismissed reports regarding a potential signing ceremony and stressed that although substantial work had been completed on the draft text, the process remained unresolved. According to Baghaei, the United States had “repeatedly changed its positions during the talks.”

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Trump Says Iranian Leadership Has Approved Proposal

Despite Tehran's reservations, Trump projected confidence that an agreement was within reach.

Speaking from the Oval Office, the U.S. president said that they have just made a great settlement of the war with Iran and the strait will officially be open as soon as they sign. He hinted that the peace deal agreement signing could be soon probably over the weekend in Europe.

Trump later expanded on that claim through a post on Truth Social. “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” he said.

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Iranian Media Challenges U.S. Narrative

Iranian media outlets, however, offered a sharply different account of the negotiations.

Fars news agency cited a source familiar with the talks who said, “No text for a preliminary memorandum of understanding with the United States has been approved.”

Meanwhile, Tasnim news agency questioned the credibility of Trump's announcement, arguing that similar declarations had been made previously without leading to a concrete agreement.