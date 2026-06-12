Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Within Days, Says Trump; Claims Strait Of Hormuz Will Reopen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump announced Iran conflict deal nearing completion.

Agreement likely to be signed in Europe within days.

Deal ensures Iran has no nuclear weapons, Strait reopens.

Trump cancelled strikes; US officials represent the United States.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said a deal aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran could be signed within days, expressing confidence that negotiations were nearing completion and suggesting a formal agreement may be reached over the weekend in Europe.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said key documents still needed to be finalised but described the agreement as being in its final stages. While indicating that a signing ceremony could take place soon, he said he would not attend the event himself.

The president also claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement was formally signed, presenting the prospective deal as a major breakthrough in efforts to bring the conflict to a close.

Trump Says Agreement Nearing Completion

Trump told reporters that discussions had progressed significantly and that negotiators were working through the final details before a formal signing.

“We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” he said, adding that the documents were “in pretty final shape” and should be completed within the next few days.

According to Trump, the agreement could be signed “maybe over the weekend, in Europe”, although he noted that he would not be present for the ceremony.

ALSO READ | ‘Pakistan Se Lenge Azaadi’: Massive PoJK Protest Movement Gains Momentum After Deadly Crackdown

Senior US Officials to Represent Washington

The president said Vice President JD Vance, special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, whom he identified as his special envoy for peace, would attend on behalf of the United States.

Trump also revealed that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as leaders from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait as diplomatic efforts continued.

He added that he planned to speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the near future as part of ongoing consultations surrounding the agreement.

Nuclear Issue Central to Agreement

Trump described the proposed deal as a significant achievement, arguing that it addressed concerns surrounding Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“Most importantly we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this,” he said.

He characterised the understanding as a major development and suggested it fulfilled the primary objective behind the diplomatic and military efforts undertaken during the conflict.

ALSO READ | Trump Calls Off Planned Strikes On Iran, Cites Progress In Talks

Planned Strikes Called Off

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he had cancelled additional military strikes against Iran after what he described as the approval of the “final points” of an initial peace agreement.

The decision marked a notable shift after the president had indicated only hours earlier that the US military would carry out attacks against Iran for a third consecutive night.

Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran was likely to approve the proposed agreement, although Iranian authorities had not yet issued a formal response.

The potential deal comes as diplomatic efforts intensify, with both sides appearing to move closer to a framework that could formally end hostilities and reopen one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes.