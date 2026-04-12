Trump’s 2020 Post On Iran Goes Viral, Tehran Trolls US President

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran mocks Trump's Strait of Hormuz stance via social media.

Sarcastic posts question US credibility and consistency on deals.

Tensions rise as Trump orders naval blockade after talks.

US-Iran War: Iran has stepped up its information war against US President Donald Trump, using sharp, sarcastic social media posts to mock Washington’s stance on the Strait of Hormuz. The jibes come as tensions surge following Trump’s announcement of a naval blockade after failed talks in Islamabad. Iranian diplomatic handles have drawn parallels with past US sanctions disputes, questioning American credibility and consistency.

Sarcasm As Strategy

Iran’s latest posts use humour to undermine Trump’s position. One widely shared message compares the 2015 nuclear deal era with the current crisis, suggesting the US claims access or relief but fails to deliver in practice.

2015, after the JCPOA:

U.S: Iran’s banking sanctions have been lifted!

Iran: Then why can’t I transfer funds?

U.S: I don’t know.



2026, after the 42-day war:

Iran: The Strait of Hormuz is open in accordance with the announced regulations!

U.S: Then why can’t I move ships through… — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 12, 2026

Another revived Trump’s own past remark -that Iran “never lost a negotiation” -flipping it to claim Tehran has now proved him wrong by “winning” both war and diplomacy.

Iran has not only never lost a negotiation, but has also recently won a major war. 😎 pic.twitter.com/anyj3mCP41 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 11, 2026

The posts are part of a broader digital push by Iranian diplomatic accounts to shape global perception, often using memes and mock conversations to make complex geopolitical issues more accessible and viral.

Tensions Rise On Ground

The trolling comes alongside a sharp escalation in real-world tensions. Trump has ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after talks in Islamabad collapsed over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Washington has accused Tehran of “extortion” by restricting passage and demanding tolls, while also warning of possible sea mines in the waterway.

Trump has issued stark warnings, saying US forces are “locked and loaded” and threatening severe retaliation against any Iranian action targeting ships or personnel.

The Strait, through which a significant share of global oil passes, remains a flashpoint, with fears that disruption could trigger wider economic and military fallout.