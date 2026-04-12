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HomeNewsWorldTrump’s 2020 Post On Iran Goes Viral, Tehran Trolls US President

Trump’s 2020 Post On Iran Goes Viral, Tehran Trolls US President

US-Iran War: Trump’s old Iran post goes viral as Tehran mocks him online, reviving his remarks amid rising tensions over Hormuz and the nuclear standoff.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran mocks Trump's Strait of Hormuz stance via social media.
  • Sarcastic posts question US credibility and consistency on deals.
  • Tensions rise as Trump orders naval blockade after talks.

US-Iran War: Iran has stepped up its information war against US President Donald Trump, using sharp, sarcastic social media posts to mock Washington’s stance on the Strait of Hormuz. The jibes come as tensions surge following Trump’s announcement of a naval blockade after failed talks in Islamabad. Iranian diplomatic handles have drawn parallels with past US sanctions disputes, questioning American credibility and consistency. 

Sarcasm As Strategy

Iran’s latest posts use humour to undermine Trump’s position. One widely shared message compares the 2015 nuclear deal era with the current crisis, suggesting the US claims access or relief but fails to deliver in practice.

Another revived Trump’s own past remark -that Iran “never lost a negotiation” -flipping it to claim Tehran has now proved him wrong by “winning” both war and diplomacy.

The posts are part of a broader digital push by Iranian diplomatic accounts to shape global perception, often using memes and mock conversations to make complex geopolitical issues more accessible and viral.

Tensions Rise On Ground

The trolling comes alongside a sharp escalation in real-world tensions. Trump has ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after talks in Islamabad collapsed over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Washington has accused Tehran of “extortion” by restricting passage and demanding tolls, while also warning of possible sea mines in the waterway.

Trump has issued stark warnings, saying US forces are “locked and loaded” and threatening severe retaliation against any Iranian action targeting ships or personnel.

The Strait, through which a significant share of global oil passes, remains a flashpoint, with fears that disruption could trigger wider economic and military fallout.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Trump On Iran Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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