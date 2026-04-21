Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claims tanker entered waters despite US naval threats.

Iran has ruled out fresh negotiations with the United States under what it describes as coercive conditions, even as President Donald Trump insisted that a maritime blockade would remain in place. An Iranian lawmaker said talks were “not acceptable” in the current situation, citing recent tensions and Washington’s “overly demanding” stance, further dimming prospects of dialogue as a fragile ceasefire approaches its expiry on April 22.

Iran Rejects Talks Amid Rising Tensions

MP Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani, a member of Iran’s parliament National Security Commission, said the next round of negotiations was effectively “off the table”. In remarks carried by Mehr News Agency, he accused the US of pursuing ulterior motives and leveraging talks for domestic political gain.

He pointed to “recent aggressions” and a history of strained negotiations, arguing that Tehran could not engage under pressure. His comments underscore Iran’s deepening scepticism towards Washington, even as diplomatic channels remain technically open.

What If Ceasefire Is Not Extended

If the April 22 ceasefire is not extended, the situation could deteriorate rapidly, with wider regional and global implications, including:

Renewed hostilities between the two sides, ending the fragile pause in fighting

Heightened military tensions and risk of escalation across the region

Disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route

Potential impact on global energy markets, with oil supply concerns driving volatility

Tanker Breach & Diplomatic Uncertainty

The developments come after Iran claimed that an oil tanker successfully entered its territorial waters despite repeated “threats” from US naval forces. According to Iran’s army, the tanker navigated through the Arabian Sea with operational support before docking at a southern port, in what Tehran framed as a show of defiance against US pressure.

Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad with a high-level delegation, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, contingent on Iran agreeing to resume talks. However, uncertainty looms as Tehran continues to signal reluctance.

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