US Navy Disables Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Over ‘Blockade Violation’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US warship disabled Iranian tanker in Gulf of Oman.

Tanker ignored warnings, attempted to breach US blockade.

Incident escalates tensions amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

The US military on Wednesday said it disabled an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly attempted to violate an American blockade and sail towards an Iranian port. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the tanker M/T Hasna ignored repeated warnings issued by American forces before a US Navy fighter jet fired cannon rounds that disabled the ship’s rudder. The incident marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran at a time when the United States is continuing negotiations with Iran following the recent ceasefire.

President Donald Trump has also warned that the US would intensify bombing operations if Tehran refuses to agree to a deal.

Tanker Stopped By US Forces

In a statement, CENTCOM said the Iranian-flagged vessel was observed travelling through international waters towards an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman at around 9 a.m. ET.

American forces reportedly issued multiple warnings to the tanker’s crew and informed them that the vessel was violating the US blockade imposed on ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports. However, according to the US military, the crew failed to comply despite repeated instructions.

CENTCOM stated that a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier subsequently fired several 20mm cannon rounds, disabling the tanker’s rudder and preventing it from continuing its journey towards Iran.

The US military later confirmed that the vessel was no longer transiting towards Iranian territory and reiterated that the blockade against ships entering or departing Iranian ports “remains in full effect”.

Tensions Rise Again

The naval confrontation comes amid growing tensions surrounding ongoing US-Iran negotiations. President Donald Trump recently warned that American forces would begin bombing Iran “at a much higher level and intensity” than before the ceasefire if Tehran failed to reach an agreement with Washington.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would hold discussions with Trump regarding the negotiations with Iran.

Netanyahu stressed that there was “full coordination” between Israel and the United States and said both countries shared the objective of removing enriched nuclear material from Iran and dismantling Tehran’s enrichment capabilities.

Despite the rising military tensions in the Gulf, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran are still continuing, although uncertainty over the outcome of the talks remains high.