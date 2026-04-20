Trump Warns ‘Bombs Will Fall’ If Iran Ceasefire Collapses; Islamabad Talks Uncertain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and Iran talks in Islamabad face uncertainty amid conflicting signals.

Trump warns of potential escalation if Iran ceasefire collapses.

Iran expresses distrust, demands US honor commitments for dialogue.

Uncertainty continues to surround the proposed second round of talks between United States and Iran in Islamabad, even as diplomatic and military signals grow increasingly contradictory. Reports suggest a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is preparing to travel to Pakistan, though some accounts indicate he remains in Washington. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has maintained a firm stance, even as he hints at focusing on post-conflict recovery. The mixed signals have heightened uncertainty around whether talks will proceed as planned.

Trump’s Warning

Tensions escalated further after US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning, stating that if the ceasefire with Iran collapses, “a lot of bombs” could follow. He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains Washington’s primary objective.

At the same time, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone on diplomacy, indicating willingness to engage directly with Iranian leaders if progress is made during the Islamabad talks. The US delegation is expected to include key figures such as envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, reflecting the significance of the proposed engagement.

Iran’s Firm Stand

Tehran, however, has publicly expressed deep distrust towards the US. Pezeshkian emphasised that any dialogue would only be meaningful if commitments are honoured, criticising what he described as inconsistent and non-constructive behaviour from Washington. He reiterated that Iran would not yield to pressure, signalling a cautious and conditional approach to negotiations.

Global Concern Grows

Amid rising tensions, global powers have stepped in to urge de-escalation. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for normalisation of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the need for diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, during talks with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, underscored the importance of reopening the vital maritime route and adhering to international maritime law.