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HomeNewsWorld‘No More Mr Nice Guy!’ Trump warns Iran, US Team To Visit Pakistan On Monday For Talks

‘No More Mr Nice Guy!’ Trump warns Iran, US Team To Visit Pakistan On Monday For Talks

Trump announces date for US delegation’s Pakistan visit, accuses Iran of breaching ceasefire and warns of action if tensions escalate further.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump accuses Iran of ceasefire violation in Strait of Hormuz.
  • He claims Iran's actions escalate tensions in critical shipping route.
  • US representatives to visit Islamabad for negotiations with Iran.

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement by allegedly firing in the Strait of Hormuz, with shots said to be directed at a French vessel and a UK freighter. Calling the move a “total violation”, Trump said Tehran’s actions had escalated tensions in a critical global shipping route.

In a post on Truth Social, he also claimed Iran’s moves to shut the Strait were counterproductive, arguing that a US-led blockade had already disrupted passage, costing Tehran heavily in lost revenue.

Trump said US representatives would travel to Islamabad for talks, signalling a parallel diplomatic push even as rhetoric intensified.

However, he issued a stark warning that if Iran refuses what he described as a “fair and reasonable deal”, the United States could target key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. He added that such action would be decisive and long overdue.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in tone, with Trump declaring “no more Mr. Nice Guy” and vowing to end what he called Iran’s “killing machine”, raising fears of further confrontation.

Stark Warning To Tehran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz-A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan -They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations. Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be ‘the tough guy!’ We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!”

Iran Challenges US

According to a report in Al Jazeera, Iran President Pezeshkian said Washington has no valid reason to try to strip the country of its technological rights. The statement comes at a time when tensions persist between Iran and the United States over the issue. Targeting the US administration, the President said Donald Trump claims Iran cannot exercise its nuclear rights but does not explain for what “crime”. “Who is he to deny a country its rights?” he asked.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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