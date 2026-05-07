Iran Releases Satellite Images Claiming Massive Damage To US Military Bases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Claims contrast US assessments, estimating tens of billions in damages.

Iran has released more than 100 satellite images allegedly showing extensive damage to American military installations during the recent month-long conflict between the two countries. The images reportedly indicate that at least 15 US military sites across the Middle East suffered heavy destruction, including damage to 228 buildings and multiple defence systems. The claims sharply contrast with earlier assessments from the Trump administration, which had downplayed the scale of losses. According to reports, the newly released imagery provides the most detailed account yet of the damage inflicted during the conflict.

Bases Hit

According to a report by The Washington Post, the satellite images appear to show significant destruction across several strategic US facilities.

Among the sites allegedly damaged are the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and three military bases in Kuwait -Ali Al Salem, Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring. The report also claimed that Patriot missile defence systems, fuel depots, power plants and military communication systems were struck.

At Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, a satellite communication centre was reportedly destroyed, while THAAD radar systems in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates were also allegedly hit.

The report further claimed that an E-3 Sentry command-and-control aircraft and a refuelling tanker were destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Heavy Costs

The report suggested that the US also lost nearly 40 drones and fighter aircraft during the conflict due to combat operations, search missions and friendly fire incidents. These reportedly included 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, each valued at around $30 million, as well as MQ-4C Triton surveillance drones worth up to $240 million.

Four F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft were also reportedly destroyed. The images allegedly showed highly precise strikes on more than 200 structures across various military facilities.

According to the report, at least seven US soldiers were killed during the conflict, including six in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia, while nearly 400 personnel were injured.

Analysts now estimate that rebuilding damaged facilities and replacing destroyed equipment could cost between $40 billion and $50 billion, significantly higher than earlier estimates provided by the Trump administration.