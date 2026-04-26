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HomeNewsWorldUN Warns Fertiliser Disruption From Strait Of Hormuz Closure May Trigger Hunger Crisis

UN Warns Fertiliser Disruption From Strait Of Hormuz Closure May Trigger Hunger Crisis

UN warns Strait of Hormuz disruption could choke fertiliser supplies, raising prices and risking global hunger as maritime tensions escalate.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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  • US-Iran talks stalled amid domestic political posturing.

The United Nations Office for Project Services has warned that disruptions to fertiliser supplies caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global humanitarian crisis, pushing millions towards hunger and famine. The alert was issued by Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva, who said rising raw material costs and restricted maritime access are already straining global food systems. He called for urgent diplomatic intervention to restore supply chains and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Fertiliser Disruptions Raise Alarm

The UN said the continued blockage of critical shipping routes has driven fertiliser input costs to record levels, threatening agricultural output in import-dependent countries. The organisation warned that reduced availability of fertilisers could significantly cut crop yields, particularly in vulnerable regions already facing food insecurity.

According to the UN, the crisis extends beyond logistics, with long-term implications for global food production and prices. The agency stressed that immediate diplomatic efforts are needed to stabilise maritime movement and ensure uninterrupted access to essential agricultural inputs.

Also Read: https://news.abplive.com/news/world/us-iran-war-hormuz-blockade-wont-renew-iran-russia-oil-waivers-scott-bessent-1838638

Shipping Body Condemns Vessel Seizures

Separately, the International Chamber of Shipping criticised the United States and Iran over tit-for-tat seizures of commercial vessels, calling for the immediate release of detained crews. Marine Director John Stawpert told Al Jazeera that seafarers must be allowed to operate “freely and without persecution”.

He described the incidents as a violation of international law and an attack on freedom of navigation, warning against the use of commercial shipping for political leverage. The organisation, representing a majority of the world’s merchant fleet, said such actions risk further destabilising global trade routes.

US-Iran Talks In Limbo

Amid a near-total state-imposed internet shutdown in Iran nearing two months, officials have projected unity against any concessions to the United States. President Donald Trump said earlier this week he was in “no rush” to reach a deal, alleging internal divisions within Iran’s leadership.

Alos Read: https://news.abplive.com/news/world/european-union-eu-cyprus-summit-middle-east-iran-hormuz-lebanon-peace-deal-1838672

In response, Iranian authorities have issued coordinated statements emphasising loyalty to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, presenting a unified stance amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War US Iran Live News Iran War US Iran War Live News Update
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