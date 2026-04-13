Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Sets 7:30 PM IST Deadline Today For Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

Trump Sets 7:30 PM IST Deadline Today For Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

US plans Iran port blockade after failed talks; China urges restraint, backs trade ties, and warns disruption to Strait of Hormuz could hit global energy markets.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Strait of Hormuz crucial for global energy, global powers watch.

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a naval blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), sharply escalating tensions in an already fragile region. The move follows unsuccessful negotiations in Islamabad and signals a potential shift towards direct maritime pressure on Tehran. The development has triggered concern among global powers, particularly China, given the strategic importance of regional trade routes and their impact on global energy supplies.

China Signals Caution

China has responded with measured concern, reiterating its commitment to maintaining global peace while continuing economic engagement with Iran. Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun stated that Chinese vessels are operating normally through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring Beijing’s intent to avoid disruption.

He emphasised that existing trade and energy agreements with Tehran would be honoured, highlighting China’s reliance on Iranian crude prior to the current tensions. Beijing also warned against external interference in its bilateral relations, asserting that Iran retains sovereignty over the critical maritime corridor.

Rising Regional Tensions

The blockade threat has intensified geopolitical strain, with China calling for restraint and adherence to temporary ceasefire arrangements. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the Islamabad talks as constructive, despite their failure to yield a breakthrough, and urged all sides to prioritise diplomacy over escalation.

Guo also rejected allegations that China may supply weapons to Iran, calling such claims baseless and reiterating that Beijing adheres to strict export controls in line with international norms.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, facilitating nearly 20% of global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption in this region could send shockwaves through international markets, impacting energy prices and economic stability worldwide.

Related Video

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Sets 7:30 PM IST Deadline Today For Strait Of Hormuz Blockade
Donald Trump Sets 7:30 PM IST Deadline Today For Strait Of Hormuz Blockade
World
China Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference
China Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference
World
$435 Million A Day: How A US Blockade Of Persian Gulf Could Cripple Iran’s Economy
$435 Million A Day: How A US Blockade Of Persian Gulf Could Cripple Iran’s Economy
World
Pakistan: 1 Cop Killed, 4 Injured In Attack On Polio Team In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan: 1 Cop Killed, 4 Injured In Attack On Polio Team In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget