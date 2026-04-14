Trump Says Pakistan Likely To Host US-Iran Talks; Islamabad, Istanbul Venues On Table

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US indicates second Iran talks may occur in Islamabad.

Discussions to focus on uranium enrichment, Strait of Hormuz.

Key sticking points on nuclear issues now bridgeable.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that a second round of talks with Iran could take place in Islamabad within days, even as diplomatic channels remain open for an alternative venue in Istanbul. While there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities, sources suggest negotiations are progressing with several key sticking points now considered “bridgeable”. The discussions, which follow an inconclusive first round over the weekend, are expected to focus on nuclear enrichment limits, the future of the Strait of Hormuz, and the handling of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Venues And Diplomatic Signals

Two locations-Islamabad and Istanbul-are currently under consideration for the next round of negotiations. Trump, speaking in a phone interview with the New York Post, suggested talks could resume in Pakistan “over the next two days”.

He later indicated a stronger preference for Islamabad, praising Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir and signalling confidence in the setting. The shift marks a departure from earlier suggestions that Europe would host the follow-up meeting.

Iranian officials, however, have yet to publicly confirm the venue or timeline, keeping the diplomatic process fluid.

Key Issues Under Negotiation

Among the central issues is Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. Reports suggest the US is seeking a 20-year limit, while Iran has proposed a shorter five-year timeframe. Despite the gap, sources indicate a compromise may be achievable.

Another critical area is the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital waterway. Iran’s new leadership has hinted at changes in how the strait will be governed, raising broader geopolitical implications.

The fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium-estimated at over 450 kg-is also under discussion. While US officials believe the material may be buried at a damaged nuclear site, Iranian authorities have suggested it could be removed and diluted to below 3 per cent enrichment.

The renewed talks come amid cautious optimism that both sides are willing to narrow differences, even as no formal agreement has yet been reached.

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