Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says No Ceasefire Extension With Iran, US Military ‘Ready To Go’

Trump Says No Ceasefire Extension With Iran, US Military ‘Ready To Go’

Trump rules out extending ceasefire, says Iran must negotiate as US military remains fully prepared and ‘ready to go’ if no deal is reached before deadline.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 06:48 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has said he does not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which is set to expire on Wednesday, indicating limited time for further negotiations. In an interview with CNBC, Trump said Iran had “no choice” but to reach a deal and could place itself in a stronger position if it did so.

He also stated that the US military is prepared to resume operations if talks fail, noting that forces have used the ceasefire period to restock equipment. “We’re ready to go. The military is raring to go,” Trump said, adding that the US is fully equipped for any escalation.

Related Video

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War US Iran War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says No Ceasefire Extension With Iran, US Military ‘Ready To Go’
Trump Says No Ceasefire Extension With Iran, US Military ‘Ready To Go’
World
Trump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain
Trump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain
World
Mexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide
Mexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide
World
US-Iran Ceasefire Nears April 22 Deadline: What If Talks Collapse? Key Scenarios
US-Iran Ceasefire Nears April 22 Deadline: What If Talks Collapse? Key Scenarios
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway
Breaking: Trump signals renewed war threat on Iran as ceasefire deadline nears amid global criticism
Breaking: Iran-US talks deadlock deepens over five key issues as ceasefire pressure intensifies
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget