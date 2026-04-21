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Trump Says No Ceasefire Extension With Iran, US Military ‘Ready To Go’
Trump rules out extending ceasefire, says Iran must negotiate as US military remains fully prepared and ‘ready to go’ if no deal is reached before deadline.
US President Donald Trump has said he does not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which is set to expire on Wednesday, indicating limited time for further negotiations. In an interview with CNBC, Trump said Iran had “no choice” but to reach a deal and could place itself in a stronger position if it did so.
He also stated that the US military is prepared to resume operations if talks fail, noting that forces have used the ceasefire period to restock equipment. “We’re ready to go. The military is raring to go,” Trump said, adding that the US is fully equipped for any escalation.
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