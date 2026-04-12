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HomeNewsWorldTrump Orders Hormuz Blockade, Says ‘Any Iranian Who Fires At US Will Be Blown To Hell’

Trump Orders Hormuz Blockade, Says ‘Any Iranian Who Fires At US Will Be Blown To Hell’

Trump orders Hormuz blockade, warns any Iranian who fires at US forces will be “blown to hell” after talks fail over Tehran’s nuclear stance.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
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  • Talks with Iran fail to resolve nuclear weapons dispute.

US President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran after talks failed to resolve the nuclear dispute. Claiming most issues were agreed but not the “only one that matters”-nuclear ambitions-Trump warned of forceful action against any threats to shipping. The move comes amid rising global concern over energy routes, with the US vowing to ensure safe passage and prevent what it calls Iranian “extortion” in international waters.

Hormuz Blockade Ordered

Trump said the United States Navy would immediately begin blocking vessels attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

He accused Iran of creating uncertainty by suggesting sea mines may be present, calling it “world extortion”. The US will also intercept ships suspected of paying tolls to Iran and begin clearing any mines in the waterway.

Warning of severe retaliation, Trump said any attack on US forces or commercial vessels would be met with overwhelming force, adding that multiple countries would join the blockade effort.

Talks Collapse Over Nuclear Issue

Despite nearly 20 hours of negotiations, Trump said talks with Iranian officials failed to yield progress on the nuclear question. While other areas saw agreement, he stressed that Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions overshadowed all gains.

Trump reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, describing its leadership as “unyielding” on the issue. He added that continued military pressure may still be preferable to allowing Tehran to retain nuclear capability.

Pakistan Role Highlighted

Trump also referenced discussions held in Islamabad, praising the role of Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif. He claimed they credited him with preventing a major conflict involving India, though he did not elaborate further.

The US President urged Iran to reopen the Strait swiftly, warning that continued disruption risks lasting damage to its global standing.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
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Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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