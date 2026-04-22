Trump Makes Big Announcement, Extends Ceasefire Until Iran Sends Proposal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump extends Iran ceasefire following Pakistan's appeal.

US military maintains blockade, awaits unified Iranian proposal.

Fragile diplomatic progress contrasts with US readiness.

US President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran while ordering the military to maintain its blockade, citing a request from Pakistan’s leadership and ongoing uncertainty within Tehran’s government. The move signals a temporary pause in escalation as Washington awaits a unified proposal from Iranian authorities, even as military readiness remains high and diplomatic progress appears fragile.

Ceasefire Extended, Pressure Maintained

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed a request from Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging restraint to allow Iran time to consolidate its position. He described Iran’s government as “seriously fractured” and said the United States would hold off on planned attacks until Iranian representatives present a coherent proposal.

Despite the pause, Trump made clear that pressure on Tehran would not ease. He confirmed that US forces have been instructed to continue the blockade and remain fully prepared for any outcome. The extension of the ceasefire is therefore conditional and tied directly to diplomatic progress, with Washington signalling it is ready to escalate if talks collapse.

Mixed Signals On Diplomacy

The latest announcement contrasts with Trump’s earlier remarks indicating reluctance to prolong the ceasefire beyond Wednesday. In an interview with CNBC, he warned that Iran had “no choice” but to reach an agreement, adding that failure to do so would weaken its position. He also stressed that US forces had used the pause to replenish supplies and stand ready for renewed operations. “We’re ready to go. The military is raring to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts appear increasingly uncertain. A planned visit by US Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for peace talks has been put on hold after Iran failed to respond to US proposals, according to an official familiar with the matter. However, the trip could be reinstated at short notice if there is a breakthrough.