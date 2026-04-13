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HomeNewsWorldTrump Claims Iran Navy ‘Obliterated’, Warns Of Immediate Strike On Any Vessel Near Blockade

Trump Claims Iran Navy ‘Obliterated’, Warns Of Immediate Strike On Any Vessel Near Blockade

Trump claims Iran’s Navy has been ‘obliterated’ after blockade deadline passed, warns remaining vessels near US blockade will be ‘immediately eliminated’.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:21 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s naval forces have been “completely obliterated” after his blockade deadline passed, further heightening tensions in the region. Trump said 158 Iranian vessels had been destroyed, asserting that Iran’s Navy was now “at the bottom of the sea”. However, he noted that smaller “fast attack ships” had not been targeted, as they were not initially considered a significant threat.

Fresh Warning To Iran

Trump issued a direct warning that any remaining Iranian vessels approaching the blockade would be “immediately eliminated”. He added that US forces would use the same rapid-response tactics deployed in maritime anti-drug operations, describing the approach as “quick and brutal”.

The US President also claimed that maritime drug trafficking into the United States had been significantly reduced, stating that over 98 per cent of narcotics entering via sea routes had been stopped.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric, with potential implications for security in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and broader regional stability.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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