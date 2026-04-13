Trump Claims Iran Navy ‘Obliterated’, Warns Of Immediate Strike On Any Vessel Near Blockade

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s naval forces have been “completely obliterated” after his blockade deadline passed, further heightening tensions in the region. Trump said 158 Iranian vessels had been destroyed, asserting that Iran’s Navy was now “at the bottom of the sea”. However, he noted that smaller “fast attack ships” had not been targeted, as they were not initially considered a significant threat.

Fresh Warning To Iran

Trump issued a direct warning that any remaining Iranian vessels approaching the blockade would be “immediately eliminated”. He added that US forces would use the same rapid-response tactics deployed in maritime anti-drug operations, describing the approach as “quick and brutal”.

The US President also claimed that maritime drug trafficking into the United States had been significantly reduced, stating that over 98 per cent of narcotics entering via sea routes had been stopped.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric, with potential implications for security in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and broader regional stability.