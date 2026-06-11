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HomeNewsWorldTrump Calls Off Planned Strikes On Iran, Cites Progress In Talks

Trump Calls Off Planned Strikes On Iran, Cites Progress In Talks

Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran, citing high-level talks approved by Tehran; naval blockade remains in place.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Naval blockade remains in effect until proposed deal finalized.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he had cancelled planned military strikes against Iran after discussions with Tehran were elevated to the highest levels of the Iranian leadership and received approval. In a statement, Trump said the scheduled attacks and bombings had been called off following progress in negotiations involving multiple regional and international stakeholders. 

Strikes Called Off

In a statement, Trump said discussions and final points had been approved "in both concept and great detail" by all parties involved.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump said.

He added that the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt were among the countries involved in the discussions.

Trump said the naval blockade against Iran would remain in force until the proposed agreement is formally concluded.

"The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized," he said, adding that details regarding the signing ceremony would be announced shortly.

The announcement comes hours after Trump had warned that the US would hit Iran "very hard tonight" and suggested that Washington could take control of Kharg Island and other key Iranian oil infrastructure.

Also Read: US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf

Iran's Warning

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, responded to Trump's remarks on Kharg Island with a strongly worded message on X.

“Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years,” he wrote.

Tensions Ease?

The latest statement of Trump signals a potential breakthrough after days of military exchanges between the US and Iran. 

While the situation remains fluid, Trump's decision to halt the planned strikes has raised hopes that diplomacy may avert a broader regional confrontation. Attention will now turn to the proposed agreement and whether negotiations can translate into a lasting de-escalation.

Also Read: 'We Will Be Hitting Iran Very Hard Tonight': Trump Issues Stark Warning

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
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