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HomeNewsWorld'This Will Be My 10th War Solved': Trump Announces 10-Day Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire

'This Will Be My 10th War Solved': Trump Announces 10-Day Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire

Trump announces 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire from tonight, says deal aims to push peace efforts after talks with leaders of both countries.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.
  • Leaders from both nations agreed to the truce after US talks.
  • This marks the first formal diplomatic movement in decades.

US President Donald Trump has announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, set to begin at 21:00 GMT tonight, following direct engagements with leaders from both sides. Positioning the truce as a step towards long-term peace, Trump said the agreement was reached after discussions with Joseph Aoun and Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside US officials. The development marks the first formal diplomatic movement between the two countries in decades, with Washington attempting to broker a broader resolution.

Ceasefire Deal And Trump’s Statement

Trump said on Truth Social, “I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!”

The ceasefire is expected to take effect within hours, particularly along southern Lebanon, where hostilities have remained high. The agreement is being viewed as an initial step, with both sides opting for a phased approach towards de-escalation.

Washington Talks And Next Steps

In a subsequent post, Trump said he would invite both leaders to Washington for further engagement.

“I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago,” he wrote.

“Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!”

Diplomatic sources indicate that backchannel talks had been underway, with Lebanon signalling it would not engage directly without a ceasefire in place. The truce now creates space for structured negotiations, though its durability will depend on compliance and progress in upcoming talks.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
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