Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'No Toll For Indian Tankers': Iran Assures New Delhi Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

'No Toll For Indian Tankers': Iran Assures New Delhi Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

Iran says Indian tankers pay no toll and assures smooth passage through the Strait of Hormuz, even as US blockade threats raise regional tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Blockade of Hormuz Strait could escalate geopolitical tensions.

Iran has reassured India that its tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz have not been charged any tolls, even as tensions rise over a potential US move to block Iranian ports. Tehran’s envoy to New Delhi said both countries share strong ties and common interests, signalling continued cooperation on maritime navigation. The assurance comes amid growing uncertainty in the region following US threats of a blockade, with analysts warning that any such operation would be difficult to enforce and could escalate an already fragile geopolitical situation.

Iran Reassures India

Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Indian tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz have not been required to pay tolls. He emphasised that Tehran values its relationship with New Delhi and sees both countries as sharing mutual interests and a common future.

Fathali added that Iran remains in close contact with the Indian government regarding maritime navigation and is prepared to assist in ensuring the smooth passage of Indian vessels through the strategically vital waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global energy corridor, and India-one of the world’s largest energy importers-relies heavily on uninterrupted access through the route.

High Stakes In Hormuz

Analysts warn that any attempt to close or blockade the Strait of Hormuz would mark a major escalation with global repercussions. The waterway handles a substantial share of the world’s oil and gas shipments, making stability in the region critical.

While tensions remain high, both sides appear aware that any drastic move could have far-reaching consequences, underscoring the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.

Related Video

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Toll For Indian Tankers': Iran Assures New Delhi Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz
'No Toll For Indian Tankers': Iran Assures New Delhi Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz
World
Imran Khan’s Health At Critical Stage, Issues Fresh Message From Pakistan’s Adiala Jail
Imran Khan’s Health At Critical Stage, Issues Fresh Message From Pakistan’s Adiala Jail
World
Trump Sets 7:30 PM IST Deadline Today For Strait Of Hormuz Blockade
Donald Trump Sets 7:30 PM IST Deadline Today For Strait Of Hormuz Blockade
World
China Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference
China Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget