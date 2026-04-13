Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Blockade of Hormuz Strait could escalate geopolitical tensions.

Iran has reassured India that its tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz have not been charged any tolls, even as tensions rise over a potential US move to block Iranian ports. Tehran’s envoy to New Delhi said both countries share strong ties and common interests, signalling continued cooperation on maritime navigation. The assurance comes amid growing uncertainty in the region following US threats of a blockade, with analysts warning that any such operation would be difficult to enforce and could escalate an already fragile geopolitical situation.

Iran Reassures India

Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Indian tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz have not been required to pay tolls. He emphasised that Tehran values its relationship with New Delhi and sees both countries as sharing mutual interests and a common future.

Fathali added that Iran remains in close contact with the Indian government regarding maritime navigation and is prepared to assist in ensuring the smooth passage of Indian vessels through the strategically vital waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global energy corridor, and India-one of the world’s largest energy importers-relies heavily on uninterrupted access through the route.

High Stakes In Hormuz

Analysts warn that any attempt to close or blockade the Strait of Hormuz would mark a major escalation with global repercussions. The waterway handles a substantial share of the world’s oil and gas shipments, making stability in the region critical.

While tensions remain high, both sides appear aware that any drastic move could have far-reaching consequences, underscoring the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.