‘Law Of The Jungle Won’t Prevail’: Xi Slams US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China criticises US blockade of Iranian ports as dangerous.

China denies supplying air defense weapons to Iran.

US threatens tariffs; China warns of retaliation.

China has strongly criticised the United States after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade targeting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of peace talks between Iran and Pakistan on April 11. Beijing described the move as “dangerous” and “irresponsible”, warning that it risks escalating tensions in an already volatile region. The strong response marks one of China’s sharpest reactions yet to recent US actions in the Middle East.

Xi’s Strong Warning

Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned the US move, saying the world must not return to a “law of the jungle” approach. He stressed that global powers should uphold multilateralism and work collectively to safeguard peace and development.

Xi also signalled alignment with Spain on the issue, noting that both nations stand for principled and rational diplomacy. His remarks come amid rising geopolitical tensions, with Beijing positioning itself as a defender of international norms.

Arms Row & Rising Tensions

China also rejected US allegations that it is supplying air defence weapons to Iran. According to reports cited by American intelligence, Beijing may be planning to send such equipment or may have already done so-claims China has firmly denied.

In response, Trump has threatened to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods if the allegations are proven. Beijing warned that it would retaliate if such measures are enforced, signalling the risk of further economic escalation.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticised the US blockade, stating that it could worsen tensions and undermine fragile ceasefire efforts in the region. He warned that targeting routes in the Strait of Hormuz could also threaten the security of vital global shipping lanes, adding to concerns over stability in the Middle East.