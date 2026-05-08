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HomeNewsWorldIran Issues Fresh Warning To US, Says Readiness To Defend Itself At ‘1,000%’

Iran Issues Fresh Warning To US, Says Readiness To Defend Itself At ‘1,000%’

Iran rejected a CIA assessment on its missile losses, insisting its military readiness remains intact despite US-Israeli strikes.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 May 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran rejects US intelligence on missile capability damage.
  • Tehran claims its missile capacity actually increased.
  • Minister asserts Iran will not bow to pressure.

Iran has strongly pushed back against a reported US intelligence assessment claiming its missile capabilities were significantly weakened after weeks of American and Israeli bombardment, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserting that Tehran remains fully prepared to defend itself. Araghchi said Iran’s “readiness to defend our people” stands at “1,000%,” in what analysts see as a strong warning to the US against any fresh military action

In a sharply worded statement issued from Tehran, Araghchi accused the United States of repeatedly undermining diplomatic efforts through military action and dismissed claims regarding damage to Iran’s missile infrastructure.

CIA Assessment Rejected

According to reports citing US intelligence officials, Iran still retains nearly 75 per cent of its mobile missile launchers and around 70 per cent of its missile stockpile despite weeks of sustained strikes by US and Israeli forces.

The assessment further claimed that Iran had managed to reopen several underground storage facilities, repair damaged missiles and resume assembling new ones even after the bombardment campaign.

However, Araghchi directly rejected the findings, saying the CIA’s calculations were inaccurate.

“Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75 per cent compared to February 28. The correct figure is 120 per cent,” he said in a statement that appeared aimed at projecting confidence and military resilience.

Also Read: Iran Releases Satellite Images Claiming Massive Damage To US Military Bases

Diplomacy Versus Military Pressure

The Iranian foreign minister also accused Washington of choosing “reckless military adventure” whenever diplomatic solutions appeared possible.

He suggested that external actors were attempting to drag the United States into another prolonged regional conflict, while insisting that Iran would not bow to pressure.

Araghchi’s statement stopped short of issuing a direct military threat, but analysts view the remarks as a calibrated warning designed to deter further attacks and reassure domestic audiences that Iran’s strategic capabilities remain intact.

The comments come at a time of mounting instability in the region, with reports of missile interceptions, naval confrontations and renewed fears of a wider conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal

Before You Go

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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