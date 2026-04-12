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HomeNewsWorldIran Warns US Of ‘Deadly Whirlpools’ After Trump Orders Hormuz Blockade

Iran Warns US Of ‘Deadly Whirlpools’ After Trump Orders Hormuz Blockade

Iran warns US of “deadly whirlpools” in Hormuz after Trump orders blockade, escalating tensions over shipping routes and nuclear dispute.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
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  • Tensions escalate amid failed nuclear talks and threats.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have sharply escalated after President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following failed nuclear talks. In a direct response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that any “miscalculated move” would drag the enemy into “deadly whirlpools” in the Strait. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the Strait of Hormuz was “under full control” of its security forces, signalling readiness to counter any US action.

Iran’s Sharp Warning

In a strongly worded message, the Guards’ naval command warned that any misstep by Washington would have severe consequences, framing the Strait as a zone where adversaries could be trapped.

The remarks mark a clear escalation in rhetoric, with Tehran seeking to project strength and deterrence at a time of heightened geopolitical tension. The warning also underscores Iran’s strategic leverage over the narrow waterway, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

Trump Orders Blockade

The escalation follows Trump’s announcement of a sweeping US naval blockade of the Strait, a move aimed at ensuring unrestricted shipping access and countering what he described as Iranian “extortion”.

Trump said the United States Navy would begin blocking vessels attempting to enter or leave the Strait, one of the most critical global energy corridors.

He accused Iran of fuelling uncertainty by suggesting the presence of sea mines, arguing that such claims were being used to disrupt maritime movement and extract concessions.

Threats & Countermeasures

The US has indicated it will intercept vessels suspected of paying tolls to Iran and begin operations to clear any mines in the waterway. Trump warned of overwhelming retaliation against any attack on US forces or commercial shipping, adding that multiple countries would support the blockade effort.

The sharp exchange of warnings reflects a rapidly intensifying confrontation, with both sides hardening their positions after diplomatic efforts failed to resolve the nuclear dispute.

As tensions rise, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of a high-stakes geopolitical standoff, with potential implications for global trade, energy markets and regional stability.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Live News Update Iran US Live News
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