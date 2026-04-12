Trump Threatens 50% Tariff On China if It Supplies Arms To Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US naval blockade aims to halt Iran's oil profits.

US President Donald Trump has warned that China could face a steep 50% tariff if it is found supplying weapons to Iran, even as he downplayed reports of such transfers. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he “doubts” Beijing would take that step, but cautioned that any country aiding Tehran militarily would face severe economic consequences. The remarks come amid escalating tensions following Washington’s decision to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after failed nuclear negotiations.

Tariff Warning To China

In an interview with Fox News, Trump confirmed that China was among the countries he had in mind when he earlier warned of punitive tariffs on those supporting Iran militarily.

He said he had seen reports alleging that China might be supplying shoulder-fired missiles to Tehran, though he expressed scepticism about their accuracy. However, he made clear that the US would act decisively if such claims were proven.

Trump reiterated that any nation found providing military equipment to Iran would face a 50% tariff, describing it as a “staggering amount”. The warning comes amid heightened scrutiny over potential foreign involvement in the conflict.

Blockade Strategy Explained

Trump also elaborated on the objectives behind the US decision to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Describing the approach as “all in and all out”, he said the US aims to ensure that all shipping is treated equally, without selective access controlled by Iran. The blockade, he added, would prevent Tehran from profiting through oil sales under restricted conditions.

The US Navy has been tasked with intercepting vessels and enforcing a complete halt to traffic until broader conditions are met, marking a significant escalation in the standoff.