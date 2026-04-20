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HomeNewsWorldIran Stays Adamant On Strait Of Hormuz Before Talks; Munir Reaches Out To Trump

Iran Stays Adamant On Strait Of Hormuz Before Talks; Munir Reaches Out To Trump

Iran-US tensions over Hormuz rise as ceasefire nears end, talks in Islamabad uncertain and diplomatic progress appears increasingly fragile.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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  • Mediation talks in Islamabad face uncertain timeline and doubts.

Fresh uncertainty has gripped efforts to stabilise the Middle East as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate over the Strait of Hormuz. A second round of mediation talks expected in Islamabad now appears uncertain, with no confirmed timeline. The situation has been complicated by Iran’s renewed blockade of the key maritime route and the approaching expiry of a temporary ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, raising doubts over whether fragile diplomatic momentum can be sustained.

Talks In Doubt

The ceasefire between Iran and the United States is set to expire on April 21, intensifying concerns about a return to hostilities. The two-week truce had briefly raised hopes of de-escalation, but recent developments suggest otherwise.

According to a Reuters report citing Pakistani security sources, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir held discussions with US President Donald Trump, highlighting the Hormuz blockade as a key obstacle to dialogue. Trump reportedly indicated he would consider the concerns raised.

Earlier reports suggested that US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to travel to Islamabad for a second round of talks aimed at ending the conflict. However, there is still no clarity on when-or if-these discussions will proceed.

Tensions Escalate

The diplomatic uncertainty follows Iran’s decision to reimpose restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours of reopening it after a Lebanon-linked ceasefire, signalling a hardening stance. The waterway remains a critical global oil route, making any disruption geopolitically significant.

Meanwhile, activity in Islamabad has fuelled speculation. Reports of four US military aircraft landing at Nur Khan Airbase, along with the arrival of security personnel, suggested preparations for high-level engagements. Local authorities even issued traffic advisories, indicating heightened movement in the capital.

Despite this, Iran has pushed back against renewed negotiations, arguing that US demands remain excessive. President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that Iran’s nuclear programme and technological rights are non-negotiable.

With both sides exchanging sharp rhetoric and positions hardening, prospects for immediate diplomatic progress appear increasingly uncertain.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran US Talks Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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