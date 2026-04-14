Iran Signals Willingness For Talks With US Under International Law Framework

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran conditions diplomacy on international law, safeguarding national interests.

Future talks require adherence to global norms, respecting legal boundaries.

Europe urged to encourage US compliance with international commitments.

Iran has indicated it is open to continuing diplomatic engagement, but only within the framework of international laws and regulations, while emphasising the protection of its national interests. The statement comes amid heightened tensions following recent US actions in the region. Tehran also underlined that any meaningful progress would require adherence to established global norms, suggesting that external actors must respect legal boundaries. It further highlighted the potential role of European nations in facilitating dialogue and encouraging compliance from all sides involved.

Conditional Engagement

Iran made it clear that future negotiations would not proceed unconditionally. Officials stressed that talks must be grounded in recognised international frameworks, ensuring that the rights of the Iranian people remain safeguarded.

The stance reflects Tehran’s broader diplomatic strategy of balancing openness to dialogue with firm resistance to external pressure. By insisting on legal structures, Iran is signalling that it seeks legitimacy and fairness in any renewed negotiations, rather than concessions under coercion.

Europe’s Role

Iran also pointed to Europe as a key intermediary capable of playing a constructive role. It urged European nations to encourage the United States to comply with international norms and commitments.

This reflects Tehran’s view that European powers can act as stabilising actors amid rising tensions. By facilitating dialogue and reinforcing legal frameworks, Europe could help bridge gaps between Iran and the US.

The remarks come at a time of increasing geopolitical strain, with concerns over escalation and disruption to global stability. Iran’s conditional openness to talks suggests that while diplomatic channels remain possible, progress will depend heavily on mutual adherence to international law and a willingness among global powers to engage within agreed rules.