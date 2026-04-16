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HomeNewsWorldIran's Parliament Speaker Meets Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In Tehran

Iran's Parliament Speaker Meets Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In Tehran

Iran’s speaker meets Pakistan’s army chief in Tehran as Sharif visits Doha, pushing renewed US-Iran talks amid uncertainty over timing and venue

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 04:02 PM (IST)

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has met Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir in Tehran during the latter’s official visit, signalling ongoing military and political engagement between the two countries. The meeting comes as Pakistan intensifies regional diplomacy, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arriving in Doha for talks with Qatar’s leadership amid efforts to facilitate renewed dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Sharif In Doha

Sharif reached Doha on Thursday after concluding a visit to Saudi Arabia. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as Islamabad steps up "diplomatic outreach" in the region.

The visit is part of Pakistan’s broader push to position itself as a "facilitator" for a second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

US-Iran Talks Uncertain

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said both Washington and Tehran are open to resuming negotiations, though no date or venue has been finalised for the next round.

It also noted that Lebanon remains under a two-week ceasefire currently in place, stressing that stability there is critical for advancing broader peace efforts.

“Peace in Lebanon is essential for peace talks,” the ministry said.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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