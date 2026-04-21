Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Military command center reports full operational readiness.

Analysts say it is too early to predict Iran’s response to the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, but recent signals from Tehran point to a readiness for escalation. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the country will not “surrender” under pressure and has prepared new military options if tensions rise further. At the same time, Trump said Tehran would “soon be in negotiations” with Washington, underscoring the uncertainty between conflict and diplomacy.

Tehran Signals Defiance

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, said the country would not “surrender” or accept pressure, indicating resistance to any form of coercive diplomacy. He also suggested that Iran has contingency plans in place, warning of “surprises” if hostilities resume.

ترامپ با اعمال محاصره و نقض آتش‌بس می‌خواهد تا به خیال خود این میز مذاکره را به میز تسلیم تبدیل کند یا جنگ‌افروزی مجدد را موجّه سازد.

مذاکره زیر سایهٔ تهدید را نمی‌پذیریم و در دو هفتهٔ اخیر برای رو کردن کارت‌های جدید در میدان نبرد آماده شده‌ایم. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 20, 2026

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, which serves as a key military command centre, has also indicated full operational readiness in the event of an attack. Other officials, including members of the judiciary, have echoed concerns about a high likelihood of renewed conflict.

Authorities appear to be preparing the public for a potential escalation, framing the situation as one where Iran must resist external pressure while remaining ready for all outcomes.

Trump Signals Talks Ahead

Despite the heightened rhetoric, Trump suggested that negotiations could resume in the near future. In a social media post, he indicated that Iranian leaders would “soon be in negotiations” with US representatives.

He also urged Tehran to refrain from harming detainees following unverified reports that several women could face execution, describing such a move as a potential “start” to renewed dialogue.

The contrasting signals-Iran’s warnings of possible conflict and Washington’s expectation of talks-highlight the volatility of the situation, with diplomacy and escalation both remaining on the table as the standoff continues.