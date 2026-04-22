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HomeNewsWorldIran Issues Statement On Seizing India-Bound Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran Issues Statement On Seizing India-Bound Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran-US War: Iran defends seizure of India-bound ship in Hormuz, cites violations; move raises concerns over trade routes, shipping security and regional tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran seized an India-bound cargo ship over alleged maritime violations.
  • The IRGC claims vessels ignored naval instructions and violated regulations.
  • The incident raises concerns for India-linked trade and global shipping.

Iran has defended its decision to seize an India-bound cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, with state broadcaster Press TV reporting that the action was taken over alleged maritime violations. The ship, en route to Gujarat, was among two vessels intercepted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy. The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows a series of recent incidents involving commercial shipping, raising fresh concerns over security in a key global trade corridor.

Iran Cites Violations

According to Press TV, Iranian authorities said the vessels were detained after failing to comply with maritime regulations and ignoring instructions issued by naval forces. The IRGC maintained that its action was aimed at ensuring safety and order in the strategically sensitive Strait.

Officials reiterated that any activity perceived as threatening maritime stability would be dealt with firmly, describing the waterway as a critical zone where enforcement cannot be compromised. The vessels have since been moved towards Iranian waters for further examination.

India-Linked Concerns

One of the seized ships was reportedly headed to Gujarat. The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global oil shipments and commercial traffic, making any disruption a matter of international concern. Shipping data shows that 'Epaminondas' had sailed from Jebel Ali in Dubai and was headed towards Gujarat, highlighting the direct exposure of India-linked trade routes to the incident.

The incident also follows reports of gunfire targeting vessels near Iranian and Omani coasts, adding to uncertainty for shipping operators. Analysts say the move signals a more assertive approach by Tehran at a time when diplomatic engagement with the United States remains stalled.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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