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HomeNewsWorldIndia-Bound Ship Among Two Vessels Seized By IRGC In Strait Of Hormuz

India-Bound Ship Among Two Vessels Seized By IRGC In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran-US War: Iran seizes two vessels in Hormuz, including one bound for Gujarat, raising fears over trade routes as US-Iran tensions escalate and attacks are reported.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran seizes two commercial vessels in Strait of Hormuz.
  • IRGC claims vessels violated regulations; crew safety confirmed.
  • Separate gunfire incident reported; Iran disputes UKMTO account.

Tensions between the United States and Iran appear to be escalating rapidly, with Tehran adopting a more aggressive posture in the Strait of Hormuz. According to latest reports, Iran has seized two commercial vessels transiting the vital maritime corridor, raising fresh concerns over regional stability and global trade. The action comes amid stalled diplomatic engagement and uncertainty over ceasefire efforts, signalling a potential shift towards direct confrontation at sea in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Ships Seized

Accoridng to AFP, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces detained the vessels for alleged “violations”. The ships have been identified as MSC Francesca and Epaminondas.

Shipping data indicates that 'Epaminondas' had departed from Jebel Ali port in Dubai and was en route to Gujarat in India, underlining the potential impact on regional trade routes. The seizure therefore extends beyond US-Iran tensions, with possible implications for India-linked cargo movement as well.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial artery for global oil shipments and trade, and any disruption in this corridor raises immediate concerns for energy supply chains and maritime security.

Attacks Raise Alarm

Separate incidents of gunfire have also been reported in nearby waters. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a Liberia-flagged vessel came under fire without prior warning, sustaining damage, though all crew members remained safe.

British maritime security sources indicated that an Iranian gunboat was involved in the incident. However, Iranian state media claimed the vessel had ignored warnings from its armed forces, a version that contrasts with UKMTO’s account.

The developments come amid heightened uncertainty following statements by Donald Trump on ceasefire decisions, which analysts say could further strain already fragile relations.

Experts warn that actions in such a sensitive maritime zone could disrupt global energy flows and intensify geopolitical risks, as both sides appear to be signalling strength through strategic and military moves.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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