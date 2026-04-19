Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHas Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns

Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns

US-Iran War: Iran has yet to bury Ali Khamenei weeks after his death, as reports cite security fears, airstrike risks and unrest concerns delaying funeral plans.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran delays Supreme Leader Khamenei's burial amid security concerns.
  • Authorities weigh risks of large funeral due to regional tensions.
  • Mashhad emerges as a potential burial site for security reasons.

The burial of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been delayed as authorities weigh security concerns and logistical challenges linked to a large public funeral, according to multiple reports. Khamenei, 86, was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, triggering a wider conflict in the region. However, more than a month later, his burial has not taken place, marking a break from established traditions in Iran. Officials are said to be cautious about organising a mass gathering amid ongoing tensions and fears of further escalation.

Security Fears Stall Funeral Plans

Reports suggest Iranian authorities are reluctant to hold a large-scale funeral due to multiple risks, including the possibility of fresh airstrikes and internal unrest. According to The New York Post, citing analyst Behnam Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the situation on the ground makes it difficult for Tehran to organise a high-profile public ceremony.

Taleblu reportedly said the government faces a “cocktail” of challenges, including fears of protests similar to earlier nationwide unrest, as well as questions surrounding the absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, who is said to have taken over as Supreme Leader but has not appeared publicly.

The delay contrasts sharply with the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which drew millions of mourners to the streets of Tehran.

Mashhad Emerges As Possible Burial Site

Iranian officials are now considering alternative arrangements, with state media reports indicating that the northeastern city of Mashhad is being evaluated as a possible burial site. According to The Australian, Mashhad-Khamenei’s hometown-offers both symbolic importance and greater security due to its distance from Israel.

The city, home to around five million people, houses the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam. Reports suggest one proposal involves burying Khamenei near the shrine, which already has a strong security presence.

Initial plans for a three-day state funeral starting March 4 were reportedly abandoned after continued US and Israeli strikes across Iran, according to state news agency IRNA.

The situation remains fluid, with no official confirmation yet on when or where the burial will take place.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Apr 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War US Iran War Live News US Iran War Live News Update Khamenei Burial
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns
Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns
World
‘No More Mr Nice Guy!’ Trump warns Iran, US Team To Reach Pakistan For Talks On Monday
‘No More Mr Nice Guy!’ Trump warns Iran, US Team To Reach Pakistan For Talks On Monday
World
‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights
‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights
World
Cuba Crisis Escalates: Mexico, Spain, Brazil Push For Dialogue Amid Trump Pressure
Cuba Crisis Escalates: Mexico, Spain, Brazil Push For Dialogue Amid Trump Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms
Political Row: CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a “BJP conspiracy”
War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget