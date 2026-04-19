Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran delays Supreme Leader Khamenei's burial amid security concerns.

Authorities weigh risks of large funeral due to regional tensions.

Mashhad emerges as a potential burial site for security reasons.

The burial of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been delayed as authorities weigh security concerns and logistical challenges linked to a large public funeral, according to multiple reports. Khamenei, 86, was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, triggering a wider conflict in the region. However, more than a month later, his burial has not taken place, marking a break from established traditions in Iran. Officials are said to be cautious about organising a mass gathering amid ongoing tensions and fears of further escalation.

Security Fears Stall Funeral Plans

Reports suggest Iranian authorities are reluctant to hold a large-scale funeral due to multiple risks, including the possibility of fresh airstrikes and internal unrest. According to The New York Post, citing analyst Behnam Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the situation on the ground makes it difficult for Tehran to organise a high-profile public ceremony.

Taleblu reportedly said the government faces a “cocktail” of challenges, including fears of protests similar to earlier nationwide unrest, as well as questions surrounding the absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, who is said to have taken over as Supreme Leader but has not appeared publicly.

The delay contrasts sharply with the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which drew millions of mourners to the streets of Tehran.

Mashhad Emerges As Possible Burial Site

Iranian officials are now considering alternative arrangements, with state media reports indicating that the northeastern city of Mashhad is being evaluated as a possible burial site. According to The Australian, Mashhad-Khamenei’s hometown-offers both symbolic importance and greater security due to its distance from Israel.

The city, home to around five million people, houses the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam. Reports suggest one proposal involves burying Khamenei near the shrine, which already has a strong security presence.

Initial plans for a three-day state funeral starting March 4 were reportedly abandoned after continued US and Israeli strikes across Iran, according to state news agency IRNA.

The situation remains fluid, with no official confirmation yet on when or where the burial will take place.