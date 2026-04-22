‘Good News’: Trump Says Second Round Of Talks With Iran Possible On Friday

US President Donald Trump has hinted at “good news” on a second round of talks with Iran, which could take place as early as Friday, according to a report by The New York Post.

Citing Pakistani sources, the report said mediation efforts with Tehran are showing progress, raising the possibility of renewed negotiations within the next 36 to 72 hours. Responding to a query from the publication, Trump said in a text message, “It’s possible!”

The development comes a day after Trump announced an extension of the current ceasefire with Iran, saying more time was needed for its leadership to present a “unified proposal”.

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