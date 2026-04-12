‘Final And Best Offer’: US Hardens Stance On Iran Talks, Leaves Next Move To Tehran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US-Iran talks conclude without agreement, signaling limited diplomacy.

US presents 'final offer,' effectively halting immediate direct engagement.

Iran reports over 3,300 deaths from recent US-Israel conflict.

Talks between the United States and Iran have ended without a conclusive outcome, with US Vice President JD Vance saying negotiations were conducted “earnestly but not conclusively”. Washington’s presentation of what it called a “final and best offer” has effectively shut the door on immediate direct engagement. The developments signal a shift towards limited diplomacy, even as tensions remain high. Meanwhile, Iran has reported a significant death toll from the recent US-Israel war, underscoring the broader human and strategic costs surrounding the stalled negotiations.

Diplomacy Hits Limits

The conclusion of talks without agreement points to narrowing diplomatic space between Washington and Tehran. While both sides engaged seriously, the absence of a breakthrough indicates deep divisions remain unresolved.

The US is now signalling clear limits to diplomacy, with little prospect of direct talks resuming in the near term. Instead, future engagement is expected to take the form of backchannel discussions or indirect negotiations, if they materialise at all.

Washington has also drawn firm red lines, including demands for nuclear abandonment, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and restrictions on Iran’s missile programme. These conditions reflect broader strategic priorities and are closely aligned with positions held by key US allies.

Political Pressure And War Toll

Domestic political dynamics in the US are also shaping the negotiating stance. Republicans, who strongly back the US president and maintain close alignment with Israel, have echoed calls for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Israel’s position, particularly on nuclear issues, continues to influence Washington’s approach.

At the same time, Iran has highlighted the human cost of the conflict. According to Abbas Masjedi Arani, head of Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organisation, authorities have identified 3,375 people killed during the war. The toll includes 2,875 men and nearly 500 women.

The figures underscore the scale of devastation and add urgency to calls for de-escalation, even as diplomatic pathways appear increasingly constrained.