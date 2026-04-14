Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Civilisations Reveal True Character’: Iran Thanks Global Allies For Backing Its Stand

‘Civilisations Reveal True Character’: Iran Thanks Global Allies For Backing Its Stand

Iran signalled readiness for fresh talks despite tensions, as mistrust lingers and Tehran moves to counter the impact of the US Hormuz blockade.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran signals readiness for more talks despite ongoing tensions and blockade.
  • Tehran asserts its geographic position mitigates impact of US blockade.
  • Public sentiment shows cautious optimism, limited expectations for quick peace.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked countries including Spain, China, Russia, Turkey, Italy and Egypt for backing Tehran’s position, stating that “civilisations reveal their true character at critical junctures.” His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Iran signalling openness to further negotiations while navigating the impact of the US blockade and broader geopolitical pressures.

Talks Amid Tension

Iran’s leadership has indicated a willingness to continue dialogue within an international framework, with its foreign minister actively engaging counterparts across multiple countries. However, key issues remain unresolved, and a lack of trust between parties continues to pose a major hurdle.

Public sentiment within Iran reflects cautious optimism. While there is hope that negotiations could eventually ease sanctions and reduce tensions, expectations of a swift or lasting peace remain limited. The recent 40-day conflict has left a significant impact, with widespread damage to residential areas, schools and infrastructure, placing considerable strain on civilians.

Blockade & Global Reactions

Iran has downplayed the impact of the US naval blockade, with Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni stating that the country’s extensive land and sea borders-spanning over 8,000 km-will allow it to maintain the flow of essential goods. Authorities have been instructed to strengthen supply routes to mitigate disruptions.

Meanwhile, international reactions continue to evolve. Italy’s decision to suspend the automatic renewal of a defence agreement with Israel drew sharp criticism from opposition leader Yair Lapid, who described it as a diplomatic setback. The agreement, in place since 2006, covered cooperation in defence, training and technology.

Despite being a traditional ally, Italy has recently criticised Israeli military actions, reflecting shifting dynamics among Western partners. Iran, for its part, has framed global criticism of Israel as rooted in broader historical and cultural opposition to conflict, even as the region navigates an uncertain path forward.

Related Video

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Civilisations Reveal True Character’: Iran Thanks Global Allies For Backing Its Stand
‘Civilisations Reveal True Character’: Iran Thanks Global Allies For Backing Its Stand
World
Iran Signals Willingness For Talks With US Under International Law Framework
Iran Signals Willingness For Talks With US Under International Law Framework
World
Hormuz Blockade: ‘Law Of The Jungle Won’t Prevail’, Xi Slams US Over ‘Irresponsible’ Move
‘Law Of The Jungle Won’t Prevail’: Xi Slams US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade
World
Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez’s Wife Begoña Gómez Charged In Corruption Probe
Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez’s Wife Begoña Gómez Charged In Corruption Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget