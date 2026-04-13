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HomeNewsWorldChina Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference

China Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference

China backs Iran and warns against interference as US threatens Hormuz blockade, raising fears over global oil supply and regional stability.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Calls for calm follow failed talks, raising escalation fears.

China has voiced firm support for Iran while urging restraint from all sides after the United States threatened to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route. Beijing said it would honour its trade and energy commitments with Tehran and warned against external interference. The statement follows the collapse of weekend talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the Iran conflict, raising fears of renewed escalation. With a significant share of global oil flows passing through the strait, the situation has heightened concerns over energy security and regional stability.

China’s Position

China’s Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun, said Beijing remains committed to global peace and stability but will continue its economic engagement with Iran. He emphasised that Chinese vessels are operating normally through the Strait of Hormuz and stressed that existing trade and energy agreements with Tehran would be respected.

Beijing also cautioned other nations against interference in its bilateral ties, underlining that Iran maintains control over the strategically vital waterway. Before the conflict, China was the largest importer of Iranian crude, making the stability of the route critical to its energy security.

Tensions Rise

China reiterated calls for restraint following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports after failed negotiations in Islamabad. The proposed move has intensified geopolitical tensions in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged all parties to adhere to temporary ceasefire arrangements and prioritise diplomatic solutions over military escalation. He described the Islamabad talks as a constructive step, despite their failure to produce a breakthrough.

Guo also dismissed allegations that China plans to supply weapons to Iran, calling such claims unfounded. He stressed that China maintains strict export controls in line with international obligations.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial artery for global energy supplies, handling nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments. Any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for international markets and economic stability.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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