China Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Calls for calm follow failed talks, raising escalation fears.

China has voiced firm support for Iran while urging restraint from all sides after the United States threatened to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route. Beijing said it would honour its trade and energy commitments with Tehran and warned against external interference. The statement follows the collapse of weekend talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the Iran conflict, raising fears of renewed escalation. With a significant share of global oil flows passing through the strait, the situation has heightened concerns over energy security and regional stability.

CHINA BACKS IRAN



"We are commited for peace & stability in the world. We are monitoring the situation in the middle east. Our ships are moving in and out of the waters of Strait of Hormuz. We have trade & energy agreements with Iran. We will respect & honour them and expect… pic.twitter.com/7tgWQOo9Ib April 13, 2026

China’s Position

China’s Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun, said Beijing remains committed to global peace and stability but will continue its economic engagement with Iran. He emphasised that Chinese vessels are operating normally through the Strait of Hormuz and stressed that existing trade and energy agreements with Tehran would be respected.

Beijing also cautioned other nations against interference in its bilateral ties, underlining that Iran maintains control over the strategically vital waterway. Before the conflict, China was the largest importer of Iranian crude, making the stability of the route critical to its energy security.

Tensions Rise

China reiterated calls for restraint following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports after failed negotiations in Islamabad. The proposed move has intensified geopolitical tensions in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged all parties to adhere to temporary ceasefire arrangements and prioritise diplomatic solutions over military escalation. He described the Islamabad talks as a constructive step, despite their failure to produce a breakthrough.

Guo also dismissed allegations that China plans to supply weapons to Iran, calling such claims unfounded. He stressed that China maintains strict export controls in line with international obligations.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial artery for global energy supplies, handling nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments. Any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for international markets and economic stability.

Related Video Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister