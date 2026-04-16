Asim Munir In Tehran, Briefs Iran On Saudi Deployments And Shares US Proposals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's Army Chief visited Tehran with a delegation for US-Iran talks.

Pakistan clarified its military deployments are not against Iran.

Chief Munir conveyed revised US proposals to Iranian leadership.

Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran with a high-level delegation, positioning Pakistan at the centre of ongoing US-Iran negotiations and shifting regional military dynamics. The four-member delegation included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, DG Military Operations Major General Kashif Abdullah, and Munir’s Private Secretary Major General Syed Jawad Tariq.

During the visit, Pakistani officials held detailed discussions with the Iranian side led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, alongside senior officials Kazem Gharibabadi and Esmail Baghaei. The engagements combined both military briefings and diplomatic exchanges, signalling a coordinated approach by Islamabad.

Military Deployment Clarifications

A key component of the discussions was a military briefing by Major General Kashif Abdullah, focusing on Pakistan’s recent deployments in Saudi Arabia. Islamabad has stationed F-16 fighter jets at the Abdul Aziz Airbase, located close to the Iranian border, and deployed elements of its 25th Mechanised Division near the Yemen frontier, including armoured and mechanised brigades.

Pakistan conveyed to Iran that these deployments are not directed against Tehran, seeking to ease concerns amid heightened regional tensions. While the military briefing was underway, Major General Syed Jawad Tariq managed the optics of the visit, documenting key moments including Munir’s reception and meetings in Tehran.

Washington & Tehran Talks

At the centre of the visit was Munir’s role as a conduit between Washington and Tehran. He directly conveyed updated US proposals and concessions to Iranian leadership following sustained backchannel coordination with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

After earlier talks in Islamabad collapsed, Munir maintained continuous engagement with US officials, enabling him to arrive in Tehran with revised inputs. This positioned Pakistan as an active intermediary in efforts to revive negotiations between the two sides.

Pakistan’s intermediary role is rooted in longstanding diplomatic arrangements following the breakdown of US-Iran ties after the Iranian Revolution. Iran continues to operate an Interests Section within the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, currently headed by diplomat Mehdi Atefat, allowing indirect communication through Pakistani channels.

Strategic, Financial Dimensions Of Talks

The mediation process also carries a strategic-economic dimension. Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both involved in Iran-related discussions since the Oman talks, maintain financial linkages with Pakistan.

Witkoff recently facilitated a redevelopment deal for the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, owned by the Pakistani government, drawing scrutiny over its structure. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial involves members of Donald Trump’s family, including Kushner, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., with Witkoff as co-founder.

Pakistan formally signed on to the venture last year in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir. Reports indicate that such financial engagements have contributed to Islamabad securing a role in the broader diplomatic process.

Parallel Engagement With Saudi Arabia

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Saudi Arabia and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. This marked the first high-level interaction following Pakistan’s deployment of military assets in the Kingdom.

Earlier engagements between Munir and Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman had included commitments to deploy Pakistani military capabilities, which were later fulfilled under sustained pressure from Riyadh.

Pakistan’s renewed military support came amid financial pressures, including a demand from the United Arab Emirates for repayment of a $3.5 billion loan. Subsequently, Pakistan deployed fighter jets, anti-drone systems and AWACS platforms in Saudi Arabia beginning April 9.

Reports indicated that Saudi Arabia approved a $3 billion financial package for Pakistan following these deployments. Sharif’s visit aimed to express gratitude, reaffirm defence commitments and encourage Riyadh to support diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Iran Reviews US Proposals

Following Munir’s briefing, Iran signalled it is evaluating the latest US proposals before deciding on the next round of negotiations. State-linked Tasnim News Agency confirmed that Tehran is conducting an internal assessment.

A major sticking point remains uranium enrichment. The United States has proposed a 20-year halt, while Iran has offered a maximum pause of five years, citing civilian energy needs.

The outcome of this review will determine whether negotiations move forward, with Pakistan continuing to play a pivotal intermediary role in shaping the next phase of diplomatic engagement.